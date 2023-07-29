Rosario Dawson Adores This $13 Mascara That Gives Mature Shoppers ‘Healthy Long Lashes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A little mascara can go a long way. No, seriously. Regardless if you’re going out for date night or you want to elevate your casual makeup look, mascara is truly the best secret weapon to any and every beauty routine. That’s why you don’t just want to apply any old mascara to your lashes. You want and deserve the best. We tracked down the nourishing mascara stars like Rosario Dawson absolutely love — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $13.

Take your lashes to new heights with Burt’s Bees Nourishing Mascara. “I very rarely wear makeup,” Rosario Dawson told Marie Claire back in 2019. But when she does decide to put some makeup on, she always goes with mascara. “The wand with Burt’s Bees’ formula gives this gentle curl so it kind of frames your eyes,” she said. Burt’s Bess Nourishing Mascara isn’t harsh on delicate eyes and won’t leave your lashes feeling heavy. Instead, this formula, made with Jojoba Oil and naturally moisturizing Glycerin, is super gentle. You’ll feel like you’re hardly wearing any makeup at all, but see fantastic results any time you look in the mirror. What’s not to love about that?

We totally see why the Haunted Mansion star is such a fan of Burt’s Bees Nourishing Mascara. But what are shoppers saying about this makeup essential? Just read on to find out: “I’ve been using this mascara for almost two years after stumbling across it, every other mascara makes my lashes brittle and fall easily. This mascara smells like honey and feels sooo good on my lashes – which are healthy and strong now,” one shopper, who noted this mascara gave them “healthy long lashes,” wrote in their five-star reivew.

“Needed a gentle to remove mascara with volume since I’ve gotten older. This one does the trick,” another shopper said. “I have really sensitive eyes and skin and this mascara is just perfect. It’s buildable and so easy to remove. My eyelashes look thick and long but not clumpy or stuck together,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Add Burt’s Bees Nourishing Mascara to your beauty regimen and see the difference for yourself.

