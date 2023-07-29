Gabrielle Union Is ‘Obsessed’ With This $20 Body Scrub & Shoppers Say It’s the Best for ‘Stretch Mark Reduction’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Never underestimate the power of a good body scrub. Seriously, this shower or bath essential can totally change your skin and leave a lasting impact. So why not invest in a body scrub that really makes a difference? We tracked down the body scrub stars like Gabrielle Union absolutely adore, and it’s currently $20 on Amazon.

Say goodbye to your old shower gel and hello to Caribbrew’s Coconut Coffee Scrub. “I’m kinda obsessed with it,” Union said during an Amazon live stream, per Prevention. “It is so awesome to use in the tub, the shower, and it leaves your skin so silky smooth.” You’ll get baby smooth skin from using this body scrub. Ingredients like fresh coffee grounds and cane sugar work in tandem to remove dead skin. Caribbrew’s Coconut Coffee Scrub also locks in moisture, so you won’t have to worry about your skin ever feeling dry or cracked. And the combination of whipped shea butter and coconut oil fight stretch marks and dry skin for a softer, smoother look and feel.

Image Courtesy of Caribbrew via Amazon.

Caribbrew Coconut Coffee Scrub $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

It goes without saying, but there’s a lot to love about Caribbrew Coconut Coffee Scrub. So what do shoppers have to say about this body scrub? Well, just read on to find out: “I love this. I’ve been using it since I was 4 months pregnant, now I’m 9 months pregnant and have no stretch marks,” one shopper, who praised this body scrub for it’s “stretch mark reduction,” wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I used this through my pregnancy and it leaves a nice layer of moisture on the belly preventing itchiness from the growing belly. I love the smell of coffee, and it does not leave any particles behind in the shower, so clean up is not a mess. I would recommend this product anytime,” another shopper said. “I love this scub it leaves my skin feeling incredible,” a third shopper wrote. Count us convinced! Take your shower or bath routine to the next level with Caribbrew Coconut Coffee Scrub — your skin will thank you.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Rosario Dawson Adores This $13 Mascara That Gives Mature Shoppers ‘Healthy Long Lashes’