Issa Rae’s Red Carpet Pout Is Thanks to This $7 Plumping Gloss That’s Said To Be the ‘Bomb’ for Smoothing Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you put on a first-rate lip gloss, it totally elevates your look. You could spend the day running errands, and yet a quality lip gloss will take your casual, natural makeup to the next level. That’s why we’re kind of obsessed with the plumping lip gloss stars like Issa Rae have worn on the red carpet — and this beauty essential is only $7 on Amazon.

You’re going to love the way your lips look and feel after applying e.l.f.’s Lip Plumping Gloss. For the 2021 Emmy Awards, Rae’s makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, used this gloss to add a bit of pop to the Barbie star’s gorgeous red carpet look, per New Beauty. Not only is this lip gloss super moisturizing, it also features a high-shine quality to plump lips. With ingredients like Vitamin E and Coconut Oil, your lips will feel soft and smooth while also appearing fuller and shinier thanks to e.l.f.’s Lip Plumping Gloss. And who doesn’t love that?

Image Courtesy of e.l.f. via Amazon.

e.l.f. Lip Plumping Gloss $7 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s no surprise to us that Issa Rae is such a fan of this lip gloss. But what do shoppers have to say about e.l.f.’s Lip Plumping Gloss? Well, just keep reading to find out: “Nice plump, smooth texture, high gloss, long lasting, great price,” one shopper, who noted this lip gloss “is the bomb,” wrote in their five-star review.

“Makes me feel extra cute even when working from home,” another shopper said. “If you are someone who likes a little color and a lot of shine, then this [lip gloss] is for you,” a third shopper wrote. These testimonials are truly all we need to known just how effective this lip gloss is. So take your makeup routine to the next level and add e.l.f.’s Lip Plumping Gloss to your cart now!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

