Oprah Stocks up Multiple of This ‘Deeply Soothing’ & Surprisingly Affordable Hand Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the reason or season, a quality hand cream can make such a different on your most delicate skin. We use our hands every day, so why not give back to them with a luxurious lotion? Well, we tracked down the one hand cream Oprah Winfrey is a huge fan of — and it’s currently $24 on Amazon.

You won’t regret investing in Tocca Crema de Mano Cleopatra Hand Cream. “These hand creams are rich, quick absorbing, and deeply soothing,” Oprah once wrote in her gift guide, per Pure Wow. These hand creams are so good, Oprah keeps them everywhere, including her purse, car, home — you name it, she has it stored somewhere. Tocca Crema de Mano Cleopatra Hand Cream is a moisturizing, quick absorbing hand cream enriched with natural extracts from shea butter, avocado oil and aloe. After application, your skin will be left feeling soft, silky, and lightly fragranced with notes of grapefruit and cucumber.

Image Courtesy of Tocca via Amazon.

Tocca Crema de Mano Cleopatra Hand Cream $24 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re not at all surprised Oprah loves this hand cream. But what do shoppers have to say about Tocca Crema de Mano Cleopatra Hand Cream? Well, just read on to find out: “I love this hand lotion it is so luxurious and smells and feels great. A wonderful gift and has been on Oprah’s Holiday gift list,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“Love the smell and lightness. Absorbs without any left over greasiness feeling,” another shopper said. “By far my favorite hand cream… So moisturizing and the scent is wonderful,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, we’re pretty much sold on this fabulous hand cream. Treat yourself to a little luxury and add Tocca Crema de Mano Cleopatra Hand Cream to your cart today!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Gabrielle Union Is 'Obsessed' With This $20 Body Scrub & Shoppers Say It’s the Best for ‘Stretch Mark Reduction’