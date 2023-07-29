Get in the Fall Mood With These Limited-Edition Candles Starting at $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spooky season is right around the corner, and you know what that means. Not only do we get pumpkin everything back in stock, but our favorite retailers are finally dropping the must-have fall decor, accessories, and candles of the season. And when we tell you you need to run, not walk to Target to get these limited-edition candles, we’re not exaggerating!

You’re lying if you haven’t gone through the Target candle aisle to smell every single candle you can get your hands on. It’s just part of the Target experience. and with the new season right around the corner, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to one (or a dozen, we don’t judge) candles from the newly dropped fall collections. One of our favorite candle brands of all time available at Target is Opalhouse, and they have some of the spookiest, warmest, and most intriguing fall candles we’ve seen in quite some time.

From classic fall staples to truly decadent aromas, this fall candle drop has it all.

Check out the best limited-edition candles to stock up on this fall from Target below:

Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar Fall Day Candle: $5.00

While this isn’t a limited edition candle, it’s a must-have for any fall-loving home! With the scents of pear, apple and bergamot, this candle can give a sense of warmth to any home all year round.

Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar Fall Day Candle $5.00 Buy now

Opalhouse 2-Wick Lidded Glass Jar Bourbon Pumpkin Candle Orange: $10.00

This limited edition soy wax candle is the perfect spooky addition, especially since it has such warm and inviting scents like bourbon and pumpkin.

Opalhouse 2-Wick Lidded Glass Jar Bourbon Pumpkin Candle Orange $10.00 Buy now

Opalhouse Orchard Cider Halloween Jar with Gold Lid Candle: $10.00

This new fall candle not only has the amazing scent of Apple cider, but it also can last up to 20 hours!

Opalhouse Orchard Cider Halloween Jar with Gold Lid Candle $10.00 Buy now

Opalhouse Cozy Night Halloween Jar Candle: $10.00

“Cozy nights” is truly the perfect name for this two-wick candle. Not only does it have the aromas of bergamot, caramel, and tobacco, but it can last a whopping 50 hours.

Opalhouse Cozy Night Halloween Jar Candle $10.00 Buy now

