Free People’s ‘Super Flattering’ High-Waisted Running Shorts Are on Sale for $15 at This Underrated Retailer

As you may have heard, or have likely experienced by now, this summer is set to be the hottest ever. Because of that, we’ve been trying to find all kinds of ways to find some relief from the heat. While neck fans, portable air conditioners, and cooling blankets can be total lifesavers during this time of year, you can’t go wrong with a pair of lightweight shorts. That’s especially true when it’s hitting over 100-degree temps. Luckily, we came across a really great deal on a pair of shorts that once went viral on TikTok for being cute, comfy, and so flattering. You don’t want to miss out as it’s at the lowest price we’ve ever seen it yet!

Free People’s FP Movement Way Home Shorts are just the thing you need for morning runs, hikes, beach days, long days at an amusement park, and pretty much all your summer outdoor adventures. They’re high-waisted and feature a “boldly smocked” waistband and split hem. They’re flowy, easy to move in, and come in a size range of XS to XL.

Right now, you can snag a pair for as low as $15 at Zappos’ Summer Clearance Event. The shorts typically go for $30, so you’re definitely scoring a good deal. Prices do vary based on color, and some colors are selling fast. Be sure to snap these up while you still can.

FP Movement by Free People Way Home Shorts – $15, Was $30

FP Movement

FP Movement Way Home Shorts $15 $30 50% Off Buy now

According to numerous shoppers, FP Movement’s Way Home Shorts are worth the hype. As one reviewer wrote, “These are super cute and flattering. It’s very difficult for me to find shorts that I feel good in, but these hit the mark. I feel like they will be a staple for me this summer. For context, I’m 5’1, 128 pounds with a compact torso, hips, a big ol’ booty, and thick thighs. I ordered a size small and feel great in these.”

Another shopper said, “I had a baby so I’m trying to walk and get back down to my pre-baby weight. These shorts are the most comfortable athletic shorts I own! I’m an 8 or 10 right now and ordered an XL because of the reviews on the Free People site saying these ran small. The XL was too big and I could’ve went down a size but I don’t mind my clothes being loose. These make me feel good and it hides my mom belly.”

One reviewer called these “a curvy girl’s dream” writing, “I am tall and curvy and these fit amazing! I love the high waist and it sucks you in while also supporting you and feels very comfortable. 10/10 recommend.” Related story Shoppers Found the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in This ‘Powerhouse’ Neck-Firming Cream Set — Snag It for 20% Off

Several shoppers do recommend sizing up to get the best and most comfortable fit. So, be sure to keep that in mind while you’re debating which color and sizes you want to snag. If you’re looking for more can’t-miss deals to shop, be sure to check out the rest of Zappos’ Summer Clearance offerings today.

