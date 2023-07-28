J.Lo & Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Affordable Jewelry Brand Majorly Discounted All of Their Lavish-Looking Jewelry & Prices Start at $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you don’t know, so many of Hollywood’s A-listers all seem to have this one fine jewelry brand in common: Baublebar. And for good reason — the brand offers affordable, luxe-looking jewelry that you’ll want to wear every day. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Robert, and Jennifer Lopez swear by Baublebar for looking glamorous on a budget. And if that’s the case, then you may want in on this secret right now.

Baublebar kicks off its Semi-Annual Friends & Family Event that’s offering 25% off sitewide. And this is not a drill — you can score all of the celeb’s favorite pieces from Jennifer Aniston’s stack of rings to J.Lo’s gold chain at a huge discount with the promo code BB25. What’s more, shoppers can also find phone cases, a Disney collection, custom designs, and more on sale for this week only. If you ask us, Baublebar’s beautifully-crafted jewelry for 25% off is definitely a deal you don’t want to miss.

And with prices starting at just $10, you may want to add a couple of new trinkets to your cart. So, hurry to Baublebar now to see what’s worth the hype. No doubt, many of their fan favorites are sure to sell out fast! Below, take a look at a few options that you can shop on sale today.

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

Courtesy of Baublebar.

Both Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts have sported this extra sparkly ring. Now, you can get it too for as low as $11 with the code BB25!

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring $11.25 $15 25% Off Buy now

Gold & Mother Of Pearl Initial Necklace

Courtesy of Baublebar.

Make your jewelry feel personal with this $28 initial necklace. Plus, its stunning pearl background makes this dainty piece stand out from the rest.

Gold & Mother Of Pearl Initial Necklace $28.50 $38 25% Off Buy now

Minnie Mouse Disney Pavé Pisa Bracelet

Courtesy of Baublebar.

There's no way that your daughter won't love this adorable Minnie Mouse-inspired bracelet. Beware, it's so cute and affordable that you may want to buy one for yourself.

Minnie Mouse Disney Pavé Pisa Bracelet $25.50 $34 25% Off Buy now

Dalilah Hoops

Courtesy of Baublebar.

You can’t go wrong with new gold hoops in your jewelry collection, especially this chic style. The Dalilah Hoops come in size small, medium, and large sizes in either gold or silver for $31 today.

Dalilah Hoops $31.50 $42 25% Off Buy now

Mini Gia Necklace

Look as glamorous as J.Lo with her favorite Mini Gia Necklace from Baublebar.

Mini Gia Necklace $66 $88 25% Off Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: