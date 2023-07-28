These Top-Rated Halloween Dog Treats From Bocce’s Bakery Are Just $5 on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Look, we know Halloween 2023 is still a few months away (though, some of us wish it was next week). But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start planning for the spooky season already! Start off by spoiling your dog with some delicious autumnal treats perfect for the year’s next season. We tracked down the new snack from Bocce’s Bakery that your pup will surely love, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is on sale for just $5 right now.

Your dog won’t be able to get enough of Bocce’s Bakery Pumpk’n Spice Treats. These little morsels are wheat-free and made with real ingredients — not that icky processed stuff. Bocce’s Bakery Pumpk’n Spice Treats are all-natural, soft, chewy snacks for your dog with flavors including peanut butter, cinnamon, and pumpkin. Your pup will go crazy for these treats this fall season.

Image Courtesy of Bocce’s Bakery via Amazon.

Bocce's Bakery Pumpk'n Spice Treats $4.59 $7.50 39% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a reason Bocce’s Bakery Pumpk’n Spice Treats are already an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read on to find out why shoppers and their dogs love them so much: “I’ve been buying this brand because the ingredients are so much healthier than other brands & feel good about feeding them to my little dog. She loves these treats,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“These are some awesome dog treats for our dogs. They really love them. Great products. Pumpkin spice is their favorite,” another shopper said. “These are the best smelling treats ever! My dog LOVES these! Good to know I am serving him a healthy choice,” a third shopper said. Well, there you have it! Treat your dog to the smells and tastes of the fall season with Bocce’s Bakery Pumpk’n Spice Treats — your dog will thank you.

