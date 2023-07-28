Shoppers Say This Ice Cube Tray Is the ‘Easiest’ To Get Ice Out of & It’s on Major Sale for $16

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If we can find a kitchen appliance that makes our life easier, we’re so there. Ice cube trays are a tried and true staple of most freezers, but that doesn’t mean they’re all good. In fact, we’ve found that ice cube trays can be a bit finicky and unreliable from time to time. Thankfully, there’s one ice cube tray that makes life so much more simple — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is on major sale for $16.

Say hello to the DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays. This ice cube tray goes above and beyond when it comes to making ice. Sure, the freezer and water go to work to actually create the ice in these trays, but getting those ice cubes out has never been easier thanks to this handy kitchen contraption. The DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays comes with a 4-pack of silicone plastic ice cube trays, an ice box, lid, tongs, and ice scoop. And all of this is just $16!

Popping ice cubes out of their trays is so easy thanks to DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays. After all, this item is an Amazon’s Choice selection, so take a look at what satisfied shoppers have to say about their experience with this product: “I have used several different types of ice trays and this ice tray has been the easiest to get the ice out of,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“These ice trays are from the future. So smart to put silicon in the bottom to easily pop them out! Get this now,” another shopper said. “This is perfect. Love the ice bucket with lid. Exactly as described. Highly recommend,” a third shopper wrote. These testimonials are all we need to know just how effective these ice cube trays are. Add the DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays to your cart today!

