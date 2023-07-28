Cat Owners Say Their Kitties Went ‘Absolutely Nuts’ for This $14 Catnip Toy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t want their little kitty to be as happy as can be? Tracking down the best cat toys isn’t an easy feat. Actually, quite a lot of love, care, and attention goes into finding the purrfect gift for your feline friend. Luckily, that’s where we come in. We found the cat toy that features a healthy dose of catnip, cozy fabric, and more. Plus, this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $14 right now.

Your kitten is going to love Potaroma Cat Pillow Toys. Designed with your kitty cat in mind, your cat will get hours of play with these little pillows. Made with super soft material and a sprinkling of catnip, this 3-pack of pillows will leave your cat having the most fun. Watch them exercise, hunt, and bat away at the Potaroma Cat Pillow Toys for hours — they’re going to love it.

There’s a reason this toy is an Amazon’s Choice selection. So what are shoppers saying about the Potaroma Cat Pillow Toys? Well, just read on to find out: “My cat absolutely went nuts when I tossed these on the ground. He played two hours straight rolling around with them on the floor, bunny kicking them, chewing on them. I liked these ones over the other brands because they make a crinkle sound,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“Bought this before I got my kitten and now at 4 months old she is obsessed with it. Perfect size for her to squeeze and scratch and bite,” another shopper said. “Best toy ever! He tosses them around and ‘kills’ them all day! Great exercise,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! We’re not at all surprised that this 3-pack of Potaroma Cat Pillow Toys is such a hit with cats and their owners. So don’t hesitate — add this toy pack to your cart ASAP!

