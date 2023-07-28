Anthropologie Just Dropped the Cutest New Halloween Drinking Glasses & TikTok Is Obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know it’s only the end of July, but it feels like Halloween is just around the corner. For those of us who love spooky season (join us and raise your hands high!) there’s nothing better than breaking out our favorite decorations to usher in one of the most fun holidays. Right now, TikTok is going crazy for the cutest little Halloween-themed drinking glasses from Anthropologie, and they’re available right now for $16.

In the below TikTok from account user @yourgirlrasi (Nicole Woody), Anthropologie’s Mystic Juice Glasses are front and center. “OMG the Anthropologie Halloween glasses are even more PERFECT in person,” the caption in the video reads. And, honestly, we have to whole-heartedly agree.

Anthropologie’s Mystic Juice Glasses come in designs that include pumpkin (pictured below), cat, and little ghosts. No wonder TikTok is going crazy for these glasses — they’re so cute, and would make the perfect addition to the decor for your Halloween feast. These glasses aren’t just cute, though. They’re made with high-quality materials.

Image Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Anthropologie’s Mystic Juice Glasses are carefully crafted using hand-pressed glass beads, colorful cheena, and mouth-blown glass. This collection takes a seasonal spin on classic tableware. Regardless if you’re using them for Halloween, or just want a little pop of color to go with the rest of your autumnal decor, you’ll want to add this glass to your cart ASAP!