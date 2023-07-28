This $4 Snack From Target Is Taking Over TikTok for the Most Delicious Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every season is snack season. We love a scrumptious little morsel to get us through the day. But with all the options out there, finding a snack that’s not just tasty, but also filling, healthy, and affordable can feel like way too tall a task. Thankfully, there’s one snack shoppers are raving about on TikTok — and it’s currently available at Target for just $4.

TikTok user @Foreverrnesh couldn’t stop fawning over Good & Gather’s Glazed Doughnut Almonds in the below TikTok. “Y’all, go try these at Target,” @Foreverrnesh mentioned in their post. There’s a very good reason shoppers are loving this little snack. So, what’s all the fuss about? Let us explain.

Good & Gather’s Glazed Doughnut Almonds are delightfully sweet, crunchy, and so delicious. Available in a 6-ounce resealable pouch, these bite-size snacks are ready to eat as soon as you buy them. Mix them in your own batch of trail mix, or have them on their own — either way, these snacks are bound to become your mid-day pick-me-up no matter what.

Image Courtesy of Good & Gather via Target.

Good & Gather's Glazed Doughnut Almonds $3.99 Buy now

The flavor featured with the Glazed Doughnut Almonds is exactly what you think. Imagine a glazed donut in bite-size form, and there you have it! Stop your search for the perfect snack — we found the one for you.