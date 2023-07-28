The Pioneer Woman Just Dropped a Brand New Collection of Cookware at Walmart & Prices Start at Just $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like us, then you love an efficient kitchen essential and accessory that goes above and beyond. We spend a lot of time in our kitchens for holidays, get-togethers, special occasions — you name it, the kitchen is the hub of the home. So why not gift yourself kitchen pieces that don’t just do their intended job, but also look absolutely beautiful. Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, has a new line of kitchen items at Walmart, and prices start as low as $5.

You’ll find so many affordable, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing pieces here. From frying pans and spatulas, to Dutch Ovens, and even graters, The Pioneer Woman’s new collection really has it all. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at some of our favorite pieces below!

3-Piece Mini Spatulas

Who said whipping up something scrumptious in your kitchen couldn’t be fun? With this 3-Piece Mini Spatulas set, you’ll love mixing, stirring, and tasting whatever confection you’re working on. This set features a blade, spoon, and bottle spatula for all your cooking needs. These spatulas come with a gorgeous floral pattern that’ll easily add a pop of color to your kitchen. Not only are these spatulas stunning, they’re also incredibly durable and efficient.

Fancy Flourish Enamel on Steel 6-Quart Dutch Oven

We’re sure you love the retro look of The Pioneer Woman’s collection just as much as us. Which his why adding the Fancy Flourish Enamel on Steel 6-Quart Dutch Oven is an absolute must. This Dutch Oven features a gorgeous floral design that will easily become the centerpiece of your kitchen. You can braise, bake, slow cook, and more with this durable Dutch Oven. Related story Anthropologie Just Dropped the Cutest New Halloween Drinking Glasses & TikTok Is Obsessed

Aluminum 8-Inch Frypan with Spatula

Among the essentials you keep in your kitchen, a quality frying pan and spatula can truly go a long way. That’s why adding the Aluminum 8-Inch Frypan with Spatula from The Pioneer Woman’s collection to your kitchen is a total no-brainer. This frying pan and spatula combo comes in a gorgeous merlot hue. Scramble eggs, stir fry veggies, sear a cut of meat — you’ll love everything this high-performance, durable skillet can do!

Sweet Romance Food Chopper

We know what you’re thinking — is it really possible to make chopping vegetables fun? Well, with the Sweet Romance Food Chopper, slicing and dicing veggies will never be the same. This gorgeous kitchen accessory features a beautiful floral design and effective dicer. The Food Chopper has a removable base, so you can easily transfer your prepped veggies into a pot or pan as you need. It’s charming, and efficient. What more could you want?

Gorgeous Garden 2-Piece Box Grater Set

Of all the prep you do in the kitchen, grating can sometimes be…well, grating. But with the Gorgeous Garden 2-Piece Box Grater Set, you’ll be able to grate a variety of cheeses, veggies and more. This set features a grater and a container for all of your gratings. With this lovely floral design, you’ll want to show off this little kitchen accessory as much as possible.

