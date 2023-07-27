Target’s New Halloween Dog Toys Start at Just $3 — & They’re So Cute It’s Scary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever say to yourself, “my dog definitely has too many toys”? If the answer is yes, there’s only one solution: buy her more dog toys, of course! Since Halloween is the next major holiday, it’s the perfect excuse to replenish your pup’s grimey old play things with fresh new ones that’ll keep her physically active and mentally stimulated.

Yes, we know that spooky season is still a few months away, but Target has already unleashed its newest Halloween dog toys, and they are absolutely boo-tiful! From interactive skeleton toys to squeaky bat toys, these frightfully fun finds are almost irresistible and start at just $3. Grab a whole bunch for Fluffy to sink his teeth into and consider them early Halloween decorations of the canine variety!

A Graveyard Smash

Get down on the ground with your hound and play a ghostly game of tug-of-war with this graveyard chain gang. It squeaks, it crinkles — it does everything to perk up your pup except howl at the moon.

A Fetching Pair

Does your pooch flip over a game of fetch? This tennis ball duo will provide hours of backyard fun, and their little faces are beyond adorable. In those bright colors, these balls will be hard to lose track of.

Throw Your Dog a Bone

Heads will roll in your house with this rubber skull toy! If your boo loves to chew, this Halloween special can be its next victim.

Terrifying Trick-or-Treat Toys

We love a bargain, and that’s exactly what we’d consider this three-pack of dog toys — a friendly ghost, candy corn and a trusty tennis ball — all contained in a Jack-o-Lantern case (a four-pack, technically!).

A Creepy Little Creature

One Halloween creature deserves another: give your dog wings with this squeaky bat toy rising out of a cauldron! It’s the perfect little plush toy for playing fetch wth your fur baby.

Snakes on a Rope

Is that a snake in the grass? No, it’s three — or maybe it just has three heads! Imagine how spooky your outdoor space will be if you leave this skin-crawling snake toy in the grass. It squeaks and slithers and is a spooky good time.