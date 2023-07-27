Oprah’s Secret to Gorgeous Full Brows Is This On-Sale Cult-Fave Pencil That Jamie Lee Curtis Also Swears By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no question that Oprah has great taste. Whether it’s her favorite cookware or cozy items, the multi-hyphenate star knows how to pick incredible products. If you’ve ever been curious about her beauty routine, you’re in luck. We came across a brow product from a customer and celeb-loved brand that she absolutely swears by. Oprah has been a fan of the brand Anastasia Beverly Hills for years. She first fell in love with the brand when the founder, Anastasia Soare, shaped her eyebrows live on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1998, per Oprah Daily. Since then, Soare has been Oprah’s Brow Pro, and you may even be familiar with her go-to product.

Oprah’s secret to gorgeous full brows is Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz, an award-winning eyebrow pencil. And she’s not the only one who gives it their stamp of approval. Celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis and Kim Kardashian also swear by this cult-fave product. Right now, you can get it discounted during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale by snagging a full-size Brow Wiz and mini Brow Genius Brow Serum in this Brow Care Kit that’s sold exclusively at Nordstrom. So, act fast! In our experience, if something is Oprah-approved, it won’t stay in stock for long.

But first, here’s why you’ll love this eyebrow set. The Brow Care Kit helps create smoother, tamer, fuller-looking, and detailed brows for under $35. While the fine brow pencil adds more definition, the brow serum is your go-to for thicker brows over time. Make sure to apply the serum twice a day to see the best results.

As one shopper wrote about the brow serum, “With daily use over eight full weeks, I noticed that my brows were softer and more easily tamed. They also had a fuller appearance and there were even areas where I had over-plucked previously which produced new hair growth!

Whereas, other reviewers said the Brow Wiz is the “best brow pencil in the market.” Another shopper wrote, “The Anastasia brow wiz is the perfect eyebrow pencil for me , I have a naturally fuller brow and this thinner pencil gives me the best Precision in my eyebrows to fill them in just right.”

What's more, the pencil comes in five light and dark brown shades at Nordstrom. Simply, apply light, hair-like strokes with the Orah-approved pencil and blend with the brush.

Typically valued at $49, the Brow Care Kit is now marked down to $30. We guarantee it will easily give you the perfect brows that’ll flatter your face. So, head to Nordstrom now to check out this everyday brow set. Be careful, though, you may want to get more Anastasia products after you try this deal.

