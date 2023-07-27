This Universal Can Cooler With a Near-Perfect Rating Kept Shoppers’ Drinks Cold for ‘Hours & Hours’ During 100-Degree Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Connoisseurs of all types of canned and bottled beverages know the hassle of needing a different-sized koozie for their drinks of choice. Slim cans don’t fit in regular koozies and some bottles are just too tall for standard can coolers. So there’s no choice but to have an entire arsenal of koozies at the ready, right?

Wrong! There’s a universal can cooler that has nearly perfect reviews on Amazon and reviewers say that you’ll never have to buy another koozie again once you’ve picked up a Frost Buddy.

The Frost Buddy Universal Can Cooler keeps your beverages cold for up to 24 hours and gives you five different sizes of koozie all in one convenient insulated cooler. It fits slim cans, regular cans, and bottles of all sizes. Just use the top lock to keep your drink in place, and you’re ready to sip.

Image: Frost Buddy

Frost Buddy Universal Can Cooler

“I am a cheapskate but also like [a] good quality product,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I had a Yeti can-koozie but it held only 12oz cans. I loved the feel but hated that I needed like four [to] five different ones for all the crazy can sizes. I got one of these and said I would risk it … I have now purchased I think eight or nine of these. They make great gifts and I have converted four people to purchase them and they all agree.”

Another person said that this can cooler is a “total game-changer,” adding, “Compared to other competitors … in order to get them into other configurations you got all these other pieces that you either have to take off [and] on …WIth FROST BUDDY it’s all contained and there’s really only one piece you need to remove.”

Available in so many fun colors and prints, you can grab one of these can coolers for everyone in your friend group and you’ll be the star of summer. Get rid of your koozie collection and upgrade to the Frost Buddy to keep all your beverages cold all summer long.

