Upgrade Your Coffee Bar With These ‘Stylish & Convenient’ Syrup Pumps That Are So Much Prettier Than Those Plastic Ones

If you take pride in being your own barista, then you probably have quite the coffee station set up in your kitchen. But are those plastic syrup bottles becoming an eyesore? If so, then upgrade your space with these stylish syrup pumps from Molimoli on Amazon. Your coffee bar will go from a cluttered coffee chain counter to a luxury five-star hotel in just a few minutes.

The Molimoli syrup dispensers are dishwasher-safe glass bottles with a patent-pending pump top that shoots syrup down into your cup rather than straight out at a right angle. The set of two also comes with pre-printed labels for syrups like vanilla, almond, pumpkin spice, hazelnut, and more, so you can get that professional look without having to do extra work.

The pumps also come with a silicone funnel to make filling the bottles easy.

“These are so cute,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I love the way they look … I’m so happy I don’t have to make labels!! It also came with a little funnel which I didn’t even cross my mind so that was really great too so I didn’t spill anything definitely by.”

Another person wrote, “These dispensers are so perfect for my coffee, soda and tea flavoring. They are so easy to fill, assemble, and dispense. I will probably buy a few more for more flavors. The collapsible funnel makes filling a breeze as well. I definitely recommend these. Also, much prettier than the big syrup bottles!”

And if you end up not using them for syrups, these dispenser bottles also work great for hand soap, sanitizer, and even salad dressing. You can put all your household liquids into beautiful pump bottles and give yourself a five-star experience in every room!

Grab this set of two syrup dispensing bottles from Molimoli while they’re marked down to nearly 60 percent off and kiss those plastic pumps goodbye.

