Reviewers Say This Waffle-Weave Bamboo Blanket Is a ‘Lifesaver’ During Heatwaves

Even when it’s hotter than hot outside, some people still need to sleep with a blanket covering them. There’s just something so safe and cozy feeling about being under covers! To prevent yourself from waking up soaked with sweat, add this cooling blanket from Bedsure to your summer bedding collection and sleep soundly while staying as cool as possible.

The Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Waffle-Weave Blanket comes in sizes ranging from Twin and Twin XL up through King. It’s made with a moisture-wicking 50/50 blend of cotton and bamboo rayon, so it naturally absorbs moisture while also being extremely breathable. The loose waffle-weave design also helps keep airflow at a maximum.

You can also pick up this cooling blanket in a variety of different colors so you can grab one that perfectly fits your decor and aesthetic.

Image: Bedsure

Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Waffle-Weave Blanket $43

The Bedsure cooling blanket has over 9,900 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one person writing, “I bought this during a heatwave and boy oh boy was it a lifesaver! Now that it’s cooled off, I’ve continued to use it paired with a second lightweight blanket and it’s really good at keeping me comfortably warm without overheating or making me feel suffocated and sweaty … The blanket itself is a really nice quality that just gets softer the more you use it. If you’re someone who needs to sleep with some sort of sheet or blanket on you but gets super hot super easily, I definitely recommend giving this a go.”

Another five-star reviewer said, “I bought this mainly for my husband (he’s a very hot sleeper) and I haven’t been able to find bedding to keep him cool without me freezing … It’s a light, airy blanket that he can be comfortable under. We both think it’s a super comfortable blanket. It’s soft, [and] has a cozy feel to it. I would even say it’s luxurious.”

Pick up one of these blankets before the summer is over and finally get a great night’s sleep.

