These $22 Blackout Roller Shades From Amazon Are ‘Extremely Effective’ at Keeping Your Home Cool in the Summer Heat

Is the summer sun and heat ruining your indoor fun or sleep schedule? Although summer is a favorite season for many people, others have a hard time dealing with the intense sunlight and even more intense heat, especially when it’s time to wind down at the end of the day. To keep your bedroom feeling cozy and cavernous, you may want to check out these $22 blackout shades from Amazon that put in the work to keep sunlight and heat where they belong (outside).

The ChrisDowa Blackout Roller Shade is an easy-to-install blackout curtain alternative that mounts on the inside of your window frame, providing complete darkness when you need it. These shades block 100 percent of sunlight and UV rays and even have a thermal insulated backing that can reduce both room heat and cold loss during all seasons. That means installing these shades in your home could help lessen your energy bill.

The shades come in 36 sizes and a handful of colors so you can get a custom fit and look for any room in your house.

“This shade was easy to install and is easy to use,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Amazon. “The shade goes up and down smoothly with the chain attached. It is an extremely effective blackout blind. The only bit of light comes through as a tiny strip at the top between the frame and where the shade begins. That window gets a lot of sun in the afternoon, but this thin little shade seems to block out the heat well too.”

“I am so happy with my new roller shades,” another person wrote. “They are completely blackout. My upstairs room gets very hot, definitely see the difference in heat. I highly recommend. The chain to raise and lower is very easy and sturdy. The price is very reasonable. You won’t be disappointed.”

You don’t have to wait for fall to get back to sleeping comfortably again. Grab these shades for each window in your room and notice a difference immediately!

