These Gorgeous Jewel-Toned Floor Pillows Are Just $15 at Target Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you live in a small space but love to entertain, you’ve probably run into the lack-of-seating problem on more than a few occasions. Fold-out chairs aren’t fun or comfortable, and there’s no way you’re fitting an extra couch in your living room — so, what’s the alternative?

How about grabbing a few of these cool and comfy floor pillows from Target while they’re marked down to 50 percent off? They’re large enough to comfortably support you and look beautiful enough to keep out all the time (but are also slim so you can tuck them away from extra space when needed).

The oversized corduroy floor pillows from Opalhouse designed with Jungalow are normally sold for $30, but you can get them right now for just $15 each. You can grab them in two colors — dark green and gold — and each pillow comes with funky tassels on each corner and is elegantly tufted with four white buttons.

“I love the size of this pillow,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Target’s website. “I bought it for my toddler to sit and lounge on it since she loves playing and laying on the floor more often than sitting on the couch. Can be used for sitting on when there’s gathering and [when you’re] chilling in front of the TV.”

Another person wrote, “This is the absolute best floor pillow I’ve ever used. It feels so nice when kneeling on the floor — I can’t even feel my usual knee pain!”

"Wish I'd ordered more!" someone else added. "I use it when I feel like sitting on the floor when I'm working on my laptop. It's dense and sturdy (well-filled) and nicely oversized … Would recommend!"

Grab one (or both!) of these Opalhouse designed with Jungalow Oversized Corduroy Floor Pillows while they’re marked down and add them to your entertaining space. You’ll never have to worry about where to seat people during a gathering again.

