This $20 Overnight Acne Cream ‘Works Wonders’ on Stubborn & Constant Breakouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, acne is never a pleasant sight to see. When you’re an adult experiencing it, you’d know that pimples don’t simply disappear with age. Luckily, there’s a wide assortment of products that treat blemish-prone skin for adults. And if you’re interested in an affordable option, a Reese Witherspoon-loved skincare brand may have just the thing you need. The Inkey List has solutions for every type of acne, from mild to severe. Recently, the skincare brand dropped a new moisturizer that clears skin for just $20.

The Acne Clearing Moisturizer is exactly what you need if you’re dealing with stubborn or persistent acne breakouts. It’s designed to tackle and visibly reduce blemishes overnight, and the gentle formula is powered by a trademarked retinoid technology called NovoRetin™ that helps to smooth uneven texture. Along with this, the product also contains a stable version of Vitamin C and 3% Sulfur to even out skin tone and clear blemishes, respectively.

What’s more, it hydrates the skin to prevent the build up of oil and dry skin, which can lead to more breakouts. Plus, it contains a non-comedogenic formula, meaning it won’t clog pores either.

The Inkley List Acne Clearing Moisturizer

Courtesy of The Inkey List.

“It helped renew my texture and my skin feels brighter and more smooth after using it for this time period. I found it easy to apply, thanks to its lightweight texture and it also fits into my current routine well too, without disturbing it much,” said a reviewer who was gifted the product.

Another shopper wrote, “I’ve always struggled to find a moisturizer that doesn’t make my acne flare up, but this one helped it go down overnight!”

According to the brand, the best way to use this overnight moisturizer is twice a week before beginning daily use. Additionally, make sure to always use an SPF the next morning because of the retinol included. Keep in mind, though, this product may not be an ideal choice for those who don’t have active acne but still have oily or breakout-prone skin. Instead, the brand suggests trying its Omega Water Cream which is only $11. Related story Can You Use a Clarifying Shampoo to Remove Hair Dye or Lighten Hair? A Master Colorist Weighs In

So, try the Inkey List’s new Acne Clearing Moisturizer to wake up with clearer skin. For just $20, you can restore your complexion for a more radiant look.

