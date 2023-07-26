The Volumizing Product That Joanna Gaines Uses to Keep Her Hair Soft & Bouncy Is Majorly Discounted at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s her go-to t-shirt, the eyeliner she can’t live without, or pretty much any of the home decor she puts out for the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target, Joanna Gaines just seems to know what works. Naturally, if she swears by a product, it’s going to catch our attention. If you’ve been wondering how she manages to keep her hair looking soft, bouncy, and absolutely flawless, we’ve got the answer! In an interview with Popsugar, Gaines revealed that she was a big fan of Oribe’s line of premium hair care products and she uses a few best-sellers to maintain her voluminous look. Right now, you can snag one of her go-to’s at a rare discount during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

The Oribe Dry Texturing Spray is described as an “invisible dry hair spray” that gives you “incredible” volume and “sultry texture.” It was made to absorb oil without leaving any reside, making it the perfect alternative to dry shampoo. You can use it to style your hair however you want. While it’s made for all hair types, it can help give some much needed bounce and volume to thin or naturally straight hair.

In addition to Gaines, Jennifer Lopez is also known to be a fan of the brand. If you ask us, those two have gorgeous hair. So, if it’s good enough for them, we’re snagging it for ourselves ASAP.

Like Gaines, shoppers can’t get enough of Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray. As one shopper said, it’s perfect for giving hair the kind of volume you want. “I love this spray,” they wrote. “As I’ve gotten older and had illnesses, my hair is a bit thinner, so I need volume on top. This is perfect and you only need a little.”

Another reviewer said it was “the BEST.” As they said in their review, “I’m a fan of this texture spray. The can lasts a long time and it only takes a bit to fluff, lift, and set a style. It seems to work well for second and third day hair. It smells super good — maybe a bit strong for certain audiences, but I love it.”

One recent shopper couldn't stop raving over how well the texture spray works. "Wow, I am absolutely #oribeobsessed with the dry texturing spray!" they wrote. "My hair is quite thick and the spray does not weigh my hair down. It's light and beautiful! The fragrance is amazing and I always get compliments on the way my hair smells and looks. The dry texture is my favorite go-to. This product is magical, I recommend it to everyone!"

If you want to see what all the hype is about, be sure to snag the exclusive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale set where you can get two for less than $74. The set is valued at nearly $100, so you’re saving about 25% which is great considering the brand rarely ever goes on sale.

