Macy’s Epic Summer Kitchen Sale Will Save You Up to 60% On Cuisinart, Rachael Ray, Le Creuset & More

Who doesn’t love shopping at Macy’s? It’s a convenient, one-stop-shop for all our needs with a great selection of clothing, accessories, home goods, and so much more. Plus, their products are of great quality, so we know we’re getting our money’s worth. And during Macy’s epic Summer Kitchen Sale, the store is like a paradise for bargain hunters on the lookout for cookware, bakeware, small appliances, and more chef tools ands gadgets.

Right now during Macy’s summer sale, you can save up to 60% off top brands like Cuisinart, Le Creuset, and more. It’s like a kitchen enthusiast’s dream come true! Have you been looking for a new ceramic cookware set? There’s a 13-piece set from Cuisinart that is calling your name? Finally ready to join the club of air fryer devotees? It will cost you less than $25 to pick up a mini one from Crux. Desperate for a Dutch oven? Le Creuset‘s signature one is almost 40% off!

Whether you’re a seasoned chef or just a cooking enthusiast, Macy’s kitchen sale has got something for everyone. So, check out the deals below and go on your own hunt for those fantastic kitchen deals!

Cuisinart GreenChef Ceramica XT Aluminum Nonstick 13 Piece Cookware Set

Cuisinart.

This 13-piece cookware set features Cuisinart’s exclusive ceramic nonstick technology that is reinforced with titanium for superior release, and each piece has an aluminum core for even heat and best heat retention. Clear glass covers let you monitor results while cooking and 75% recycled stainless steel handles allow for a secure, comfortable grip. The set includes two saucepans with lids; one saute pan with lid; one stockpot with lid; one 8″ skillet; one 10″ skillet; and a bamboo solid spoon, bamboo slotted turner, and bamboo slotted spoon.

Cuisinart GreenChef Ceramica XT Aluminum Nonstick 13 Piece Cookware Set $179.95 $299.99 40% Off Buy now

The Cellar 4-Pc. Melamine Mixing Bowls & Lids Set, Created for Macy’s

The Cellar.

Mix, serve, or store in style with this set of sturdy melamine bowls with lids from The Cellar. The set is dishwasher safe and includes: 1.5-qt., 2.4-qt., 3.9-qt. and 5.9-qt. bowl and lids.

The Cellar 4-Pc. Melamine Mixing Bowls & Lids Set, Created for Macy’s $27.99 $70.00 60% Off Buy now

Le Creuset 2.75-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset.

Le Creuset’s Shallow Round Dutch Oven is crafted from the brand’s legendary enameled cast iron for superior results every time, and its versatile shape is perfectly sized for casseroles, side dishes, reheating leftovers, and more. The wider base is ideal for searing and browning without crowding, and the shallow depth makes it effortless to stir sauces and serve steaming stews and bubbling casseroles directly from the pot from stove to oven to table. Durable and easy to clean, the Shallow Round Oven has a streamlined handle design that makes it effortless to handle, as well as easy to store in compact kitchens. Related story Can You Use a Clarifying Shampoo to Remove Hair Dye or Lighten Hair? A Master Colorist Weighs In

Le Creuset 2.75-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven $179.95 $279.95 36% Off Buy now

Calphalon Nonstick 10 Piece Bakeware Set

Calphalon.

Get everything you need to get your kitchen up & baking with this fully-stocked set from Calphalon. The bakeware set features heavy-gauge steel cores that get hot fast and distribute heat evenly, plus interlocking nonstick layers that effortlessly release food for picture-perfect results. The the10-piece set includes a large cookie sheet; 12″ x 17″ baking sheet; two 9″ round cake pans; 9″ x 13″ brownie pan; a 9″ x 13″ cake pan; a cooling rack; lid that fits the 9″ x 13″ cake or brownie pan; medium loaf pan; and 12-cup muffin pan.

Calphalon Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set $122.99 $247.00 50% Off Buy now

Rachael Ray Classic Brights 10-Piece Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set

Slow-cook a stew or make a quick and delicious sheet-pan dinner with this versatile 10-piece cookware set from Rachael Ray. The Classic Brights cookware is in quick-heating aluminum with durable nonstick coatings for lasting performance and features double-riveted grippy handles. The set includes: 2-qt. saucepan and lid; 8.5″ frypan; 10″ frypan; 6-qt. stockpot and lid; 10″ x 15″ baking sheet; 9″ x 13″ baking sheet; 13″ slotted spoon; and 11.75″ slotted turner.

Rachael Ray Classic Brights 10-Piece Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set $74.93 $249.99 70% Off Buy now

Crux 3.7 Qt. Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer, Created for Macy’s

Crux.

Prepare delicious fried foods, guilt-free, with this 3.7-quart electric air fryer from Crux. Designed with style and space in mind and equipped with a touchscreen control panel and 1400 watts of power, it cooks up your favorites fast, using little or no oil.