Looking for the Best Place To Buy Contacts Online? Feast Your Eyes on These Sites with Discounts Galore

If you’re among the millions of Americans who need glasses but would rather not actually wear glasses, the outlook is clear: it’s gonna be contact lenses from here on in. And, of course, that’s an ongoing expense that adds up over the years. Even if you have vision insurance, it usually only covers part of the cost. To cut your out-of-pocket expenses, it pays to look for the best place to buy contacts online and have them delivered directly to your door.

Fortunately, you have some great options, including retailers that offer an assortment of brands and discounts as far as the eye can see. Some of these sites accept insurance, all of them take your HSA and FSA plans and then others offer cool perks like free shipping and online vision exams with licensed eye doctors. We’ve helped put your choices into focus by rounding up the top contenders for buying contacts online and breaking them down according to what they offer. You’re bound to find one that looks appealing.

ContactsDirect

Contacts Direct is your one-stop shop for all the big contacts brands, from Acuvue to Daiies. Right now, the site is offering 15 percent off all purchases by applying discount code MYLENSES when you check out — and that discount can be stacked with others. Currently, a 90-pack of Acuvue Oasys 1-Day with HydraLuxe Technology contacts is $80.42 with an everyday discount plus the special promotion applied, saving you more than $20 a box.

Shipping: Free.

Free. Insurance: Most plans are accepted.

Most plans are accepted. HSA/FSA plans: FSAs accepted.

FSAs accepted. Other perks: You can pick up your contacts at LensCrafters or Sunglass Hut if you prefer.

Acuvue Oasys 1-Day with HydraLuxe Technology $80.42 (originally $103.99) Buy now

1800 Contacts

Every new customer gets 20 percent of their first order sitewide at 1800Contacts, and they carry all the major players. Like most sites, it’s as easy as one, two, three: choose your product, enter your prescription and check out! Right now, you can save $13 on a six-pack of Bausch + Lomb ULTRA, a six-month supply.

Shipping: Free.

Free. Insurance : In-network for many plans, out-of-network for others.

: In-network for many plans, out-of-network for others. HSA/FSA plans: Accepted.

Accepted. Other perks: You can opt for an online vision exam conducted by a board-certified ophthalmologist and get your results via email in as little as two hours. The site will also replace torn contacts and let you exchange unused contacts.

Bausch + Lomb ULTRA $51.99 (originally $64.99) Buy now

Warby Parker

This purveyor of affordable and impossibly stylish spectacles is also one of the best places to buy contacts online. Warby Parker offers 15 percent off your first order of contacts from any of the best brands, including their own in-house brand, Scout. A 90-day supply of Scout by Warby Parker lenses starts at less than $47. If you want to test Scout first, they'll send you a six-day free trial to start.

Shipping: Free.

Free. Insurance: Accepts many plans.

Accepts many plans. HSA/FSA plans: Accepted.

Accepted. Other perks: When you buy an annual supply of contacts, you get a $50 credit toward eyeglasses or sunglasses. You can also renew your contact prescription quickly online.

Scout by Warby Parker (90 pack) $46.75 (originally $55) Buy now

DiscountContacts.com

One of your lowest-priced options for buying contacts online is DiscountContacts.com, a site that carries practically every brand in the book and offers a 10 percent discount for new customers — by using code 8ZW3CL at checkout — on top of their everyday low prices. A six-month supply of AIR OPTIX Plus HydraGlyde is just $44.99 with your new customer discount, and you can save 20 percent on future purchases by subscribing.

Shipping: Free for purchases of $99 or more.

Free for purchases of $99 or more. Insurance: Out-of-network only.

Out-of-network only. HSA/FSA plans: Accepted.

Accepted. Other perks: DiscountContacts.com offers online vision tests with a licensed eye doctor with results in 24 hours.

AIR OPTIX Plus HydraGlyde $44.99 (originally $49.99) Buy now

Walgreens

The same kinds of savings you’re used to at Walgreens apply to the store’s online contact lens service. They offer 25 percent off your first online order plus an additional 20 percent off all contacts when you apply code DEAL20 at checkout. If you were to buy a six-pack of Biofinity Toric 1.0, for instance (or a three-month supply), you’d save more than $30 in total on your first purchase, and continue to save with future orders.

Shipping: Free.

Free. Insurance: Not accepted.

Not accepted. HSA/FSA plans: Accepted.

Accepted. Other perks: Discount codes and promotions are always offered. Walgreens can also be your one-stop shop for all your eye care (and health) needs, and you can get everything in one shipment.

Biofinity Toric 1.0 (6-pack) $63.19 (originally $78.99) Buy now

GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA is another great source for discount prices, and they back up their products with a money-back guarantee. Score 25 percent off your first order from all the big brands, like this 90-pack of Dailies Total 1, less than $1 a lens with your new-customer discount.

Shipping: Free

Free Insurance: Most plans accepted.

Most plans accepted. HSA/FSA plans: Accepted.

Accepted. Other perks: 30-day free returns of unopened contact lenses.