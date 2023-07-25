Wayfair’s Massive Outdoor Furniture Clearance Sale Can Save You Up to 60% Off Sofas, Adirondack Chairs & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve put off giving your patio, porch, or front yard a facelift this summer, then it might be time to move that plan up on your to-do list. Wayfair is currently hosting a clearance sale on outdoor seating and you can save big on weather-resistant sofas, lounge chairs, Adirondacks, and more.

The sale is only running for the next 20 hours, so take advantage of these massive savings (some as big as 70 percent off!) and turn your outdoor space into the ultimate Isummer hangout spot.

Marked down to just under $270 from a whopping $865, the Nygil Lounge Chair from Red Barrel Studios is ideal to take a load off and enjoy a cold drink and a good book on a summer day. It’s crafted from solid acacia wood and comes with a matching ottoman so you can kick your feet up. This lounge chair is easy to assemble and will be your favorite place to hang out for so many summers to come.

What’s better than an Adirondack chair? How about two Adirondack chairs for basically the price of one? This set of two Adirondacks from Beachcrest Home are made with solid acacia wood and feature the wood’s natural grain and tone. They have that classic slatted back that keeps you cool and are held together with rust-resisting hardware that will hold up against the elements.

Give your patio a cozy vibe with this outdoor corner couch from Zipcode Design. It’s made with weather-resistant rattan and the cushion covers can be removed for a mid-season refresh. The L-shape design is perfect for chatting with a friend or lounging in the shade all by yourself. The set is marked down over 40 percent, so you can grab it for a steal right now.

Shop the entire Wayfair Outdoor Seating Clearance Sale and give your patio, porch, or yard a mini makeover before summer starts winding down.

