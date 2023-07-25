Get Ready To Chop Like a Pro — Sur La Table Has a $700 Zwilling Knife Set Marked Down to Under $200 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your cheap set of starter knives has gotten dull and nearly unusable (how many cuts does it take you to chop a tomato?), then it’s definitely time for an upgrade. Sur La Table currently has a basic Zwilling J.A. Henckels knife set on sale for over 70 percent off and it’s a perfect professional-grade set for any at-home chef.

The Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set comes with all the blades necessary to master any dish you make. The beautiful beechwood block houses a paring knife, serrated utility knife, prep knife, bread knife, and a chef’s knife, along with a sharpening steel and a pair of kitchen shears.

Zwilling’s Four Star series was created in collaboration with professional chefs in 1976 and remains a favorite among pro and home chefs alike. The blades are precision-forged from a single piece of high-carbon stainless steel and ice-hardened for durability. And the comfort handles are permanently bonded to the blades, making them nearly unbreakable.

89 percent of the reviews of these knives are five-star, and some of those who have bought the set say that this is a great set to start with if you’re still improving your cooking skills.

“After extensive research, my husband and I used our wedding gift money to purchase a this as a starter knife block and I could not be more happy with our purchase,” one person wrote. “The set comes with the essentials you need in your kitchen. They make food prep easy and we are confident we will use them for years!”

Another person added, "This was gifted to me and let me tell you they are sharp!! I have never been able to cut so finely before. They are definitely a must-have!"

Treat yourself to quality and pick up the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star knife set while it’s marked down to just under $200. You’ll be so happy you splurged and saved at the same time!

