Joanna Gaines’ $7 Room Spray From Target Has Hundreds of 5-Star Reviews & Shoppers ‘Definitely Recommend’ It

Scented candles are a great way to make your place smell fresh and invoke a seasonal mood. But when you don’t want to leave a candle burning or need a burst of scent right away, a room spray is the way to go. And one scented spray from Magnolia’s Hearth & Hand collection at Target has become an instant favorite. Reviewers say it’s a perfect summer scent and will transport you straight to the beach with every spray.

The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Salt Room Spray is a “clean and crisp sea scent,” according to the Target listing, infused with notes of sea salt and ocean breeze — all that’s missing is the crashing sound of waves and cries of seagulls. It’s free from phthalates, parabens, and dyes, and is also cruelty-free.

And you can grab a bottle to keep your bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen smelling fresh for just $7 at Target.

Over 81 percent of those who have purchased the Salt Room Spray have said it’s one of the best scents from the Hearth & Home with Magnolia room spray collection, which includes other scents like Willow, Pampas, Canvas, and Herbs.

“Would definitely recommend,” one person titled their review. And another person noted, “Smells SO good! Put one in my bathroom and already bought another for use when the current one runs out. Please don’t ever discontinue this Target!”

"Light but lovely," another five-star reviewer wrote. "Doesn't last long but provides a great burst of fresh scent. I spray on my curtains or shower curtain when I'm going to be in a room for a bit. I'll definitely order more options to try!"

So when you need a quick spritz of relaxing, fresh coastal scent, spray Salt in your space and instantly feel like you’re at the beach, soaking in the sun and enjoying the sea air. It may just be the perfect summer scent.

