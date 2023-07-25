This New ‘Buttery Soft’ Balm From a Kim Kardashian-Loved Brand ‘Cleans Away The Day’ & Stubborn Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no question that a facial cleanser is a must-have in any skincare routine. From soaps to scrubs and wipes, there are various ways to wash your face for a clearer complexion. And if you’re interested in trying a cleansing balm, then check out this new release from a Kim Kardashian-loved brand. Tatcha just dropped a gentle moisturizing cleanser that leaves you glowing around the clock. The Indigo Cleansing Balm is a perfect choice if you have sensitive skin, dryness, or uneven texture. It transforms from a buttery soft balm to a silky oil to leave you with a smoother, stronger, and soothed appearance. And the best part is, it’s Tatcha’s most gentle cleanser. So, there’s no doubt that it will be an absolute treat for your skin.

But what exactly does it do? The Indigo Cleansing Balm takes off the most stubborn makeup with ease. It gently cleanses and removes any dirt, oil, and waterproof makeup while restoring moisture. Along with this, it strengthens your skin’s barrier which protects against environmental aggressors. In short, your complexion will stay radiant thanks to its ingredients like Japanese Indigo extract and cleansing lipids that keep irritants out.

Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm

Courtesy of Tatcha.

The Indigo Cleansing Balm $38 Buy now

According to reviewers, this cleansing balm is an “absolute hit” when it comes to improving skin.

“It gently removes all my makeup and sunscreen without stripping or irritating my skin. It also leaves my skin feeling smooth, moisturized and calm,” said a reviewer that was gifted this product.

Another shopper said, “One of my favorite cleansing balms ever! It melts like butter into your skin while effectively removing any kind of sunscreen or makeup buildup. I would say it suits all skin types but it’s especially amazing for sensitive skin like mine.”

For $38, Tatcha’s Indigo Cleansing Balm is exactly what you need to boost your skin’s appearance. This soothing formula melts away the day, leaving your face entirely revitalized. Related story This $12 Argan Oil-Infused Foot Treatment Left Shoppers’ ‘Calloused & Dry Heels’ Feeling ‘So Soft’ & Smooth for Days

Before you go, check out this slideshow below