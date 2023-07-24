If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween may be a few months away, but we’re haunted by visions of our finicky felines pawing at the cutest Halloween pet toys in town. In fact, it’s so frightfully adorable to think about those fur babies flinging around skeletons, vampires and ghosts that we’re already shopping for the best pet toys for Halloween at one of our top spots: Target, of course. And because cat toy cravings are contagious, so are you.

And you’ll be hypnotized by these deals, too — Target’s top toys for cats are so affordable it’s scary: they start at just $3. Interactive, catnip-infused, glow in the dark — you name it, Target carries it. So get your paws on these top six picks now and let spooky season start early.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fun with Fish Bones

This Glow-in-the-Dark Fish Cat Toy Set will unleash her killer instinct! If the look of fish skeletons and the feel of fluffy feathers don’t get her, the infusion of catnip certainly will. Bwa ha ha!

Glow-in-the-Dark Fish Cat Toy Set $3 Buy now

An Interactive Cat Toy with Legs

Target

The SmartyKat Soarin’ Spider Launcher Cat Toy is one of Target’s most popular interactive cat toys. You can both trick and treat your kitty by using the attached elastic band to propel this itsy bitsy catnip-infused spider across the room for your cat to chase.

SmartyKat Soarin’ Spider Launcher Cat Toy $2.99 Buy now

A Jack-o-Lantern Trio to Pounce On

Target

Your cat will be compelled to kick and pounce on this soft and plush Stacked Pumpkins Kicker Cat Toy, especially when he hears the crinkle sounds it makes — and gets a load of the catnip inside. Related story This ‘Timeless’ Hand Cream Saved One Mature Shopper’s Skin From Looking Like ‘Crumpled Paper’ & It’s Only $17 Now

Stacked Pumpkins Kicker Cat Toy $5 Buy now

Double, Double Toil and Trouble

Target

Cook up some spooky fun this Halloween with Target’s Cauldron Cat Toy, which comes filled with smaller cat toys including a frog, eyeball and bottle of magic potion. This one will cast a spell on you!

Cauldron Cat Toy $8 Buy now

Your Cat’s Spooky Doppelganger

Target

It’s a cat fight! This Quirky Kitty Spooky Boo Cat Toy includes one ominous black cat for your feline to contend with and a friendly ghost companion. The pair make crinkly sounds and invigorate kitties with catnip inside.

Quirky Kitty Spooky Boo Cat Toy $2.99 Buy now

Something to Sink Their Teeth Into

Target

Move over, Dracula! This Vampire Kicker Cat Toy wants to suck your blood — or just entertain your cat with its cuteness. Kicking and pouncing are encouraged, but don’t be surprised if your kitty tries to out-fang him!