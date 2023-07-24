Ina Garten’s Favorite Le Creuset Cookware Is 50% Off During Sur La Table’s Mid-Summer Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the Barefoot Contessa gives her seal of approval to a product or brand, we immediately feel the urge to follow in her footsteps (with or without shoes). Whether it’s something as simple as her favorite salt or a renowned cookware brand like Le Creuset, we trust her judgment! Of course, Ina Garten isn’t the only one who gushes over the renowned French brand. The company’s beloved cast iron Dutch Oven has super fans around the world. The only drawback to these high-quality products? The price is equally as high. It’s a worthwhile investment, of course, thanks to Le Creuset’s lifetime warranty and the countless delicious meals you can prepare and serve in their casseroles and skillets, but sometimes it’s just not in the budget — until now. Right now, you can snag Le Creuset Dutch ovens, skillets, and more at up to 50% off during Sur La Table’s mid-summer sale.

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been renowned as the pioneer of colorful cookware and the leader in highly-durable, chip-resistant enameled cast iron. Handcrafted in France with only premium materials, its legendary enameled cast iron provides even heat and moisture distribution for dishes with consistently superior texture and flavor. Designed for generations of durability, the easy-to-clean vibrant porcelain enamel requires no seasoning, minimizes sticking, and is dishwasher-safe. Beloved for the performance it delivers and the personal statement it makes, Le Creuset has been trusted by home cooks and master chefs for generations.

Although others now offer their own interpretations of Le Creuset’s signature designs, authentic Le Creuset products can only be found in its stores or at one of its authorized retail partners, like Sur La Table. Don’t miss out on the incredible savings during its Midsummer Cookware Sale — you’ll be ready to cook and serve delicious dishes to friends and family all year long!

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven, 2.75-Qt.

Le Creuset.

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven, 2.75-Qt. $179.96 Buy now

Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte, 8 Oz.

Le Creuset.

The perfect vessel for individual portions of French onion soup, baked mac and cheese, apple cobbler and more, this petite cocotte adds a touch of French charm to any table. The petite cocotte features Le Creuset’s industry-leading glazed interior, which protects against scratching, staining and odor absorption. Virtually nonporous stoneware delivers the superior workmanship found in every piece of Le Creuset cookware.

Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte, 8 Oz. $21.96 Buy now

Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9″

Le Creuset.

Cast-iron skillets have long been treasured kitchen staples for stovetop frying and oven baking, and this skillet from Le Creuset delivers that same level of reliable performance time and time again. This round skillet features sloped sides for dripless pouring of fats and oils. Matte-enamel interior requires no seasoning and is ideal for sautéing and searing meat. Durable enamel construction protects the skillet—inside and out—from chipping, cracking and excessive wear. Goes effortlessly from oven to table for a beautiful presentation.

Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9″ $99.96 Buy now

Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven, 7.5 Qt.

Le Creuset.

The generous size and depth of the Signature Chef’s Oven make this the ideal vessel for soups, pastas, braising and even baking. Sloped sides increase the efficiency and effectiveness of stirring by promoting continuous movement even with the lid in place, and the depth provides ample room for simmering. The exceptional heat distribution and retention of enameled cast iron locks in flavor, while large loop handles are designed for easy lifting and provide a steady grip when transferring a full pot from stove to oven to table. Durable and easy to clean, the colorful enameled surface requires no pre-seasoning and minimizes sticking and staining.

Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven, 7.5 Qt. $299.96 Buy now

Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

Le Creuset.

Featuring a shallow base, this does-it-all pan is perfect for searing, braising, slow cooking and more. A durable tempered glass lid makes it easy to monitor food while it cooks. Versatile enough for use in the oven, on the stove or at the table, Le Creuset cast iron is beloved for both its chip-resistant enamel exterior and superior heat retention that locks in flavor and keeps food moist and tender.

Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt. $199.96 Buy now

Le Creuset Signature Deep Braiser With Glass Lid, 3.75 Qt.

Le Creuset.

Le Creuset’s deep braiser is ideal for searing, slow cooking, sautéing and more. Made from durable enamel-coated cast iron, this piece is extremely durable and conducts heat well—ensuring it will be a mainstay in your kitchen for years to come. The glass lid allows you to view your food while it cooks and also boasts a dome-shaped design that promotes even heat circulation for moist and flavorful results.