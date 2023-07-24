This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Has a New Product That Lets You Remove Waterproof Mascara Without Losing Eyelashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Raise your hand if you know the absolute struggle that is having to remove long-wear or waterproof mascara at the end of the day. As much as we love a mascara with staying power, the effort that it can sometimes take to get rid of it all can leave you wanting to avoid it altogether. Not only that, it’s so easy to lose some eyelashes in the process. Fortunately, TikTok-loved Grande Cosmetics just launched a new product that’s sure to make removing tough makeup so much easier. Per the brand, it “makes long-wear and waterproof makeup vanish without a trace.”

The GrandeVANISH Bi-Phase Makeup Remover is described as a gentle makeup “specifically formulated” to protect the lashes and brows. Given the brand created the Brooke Shields-loved GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and Hilary Duff’s go-to volumizing mascara, you can trust that Grande Cosmetics created a product that really keeps the health of your lashes and brows in mind. According to the brand, the new launch removes even the most stubborn makeup, it’s non-greasy, non-irritating, alcohol-free and gentle enough for all skin types. So while it’s tough on makeup, it’s also very nourishing for the delicate skin around your eyes. Sounds like a winner to us!

Grande Cosmetics

The GrandeVANISH Bi-Phase Makeup Remover just dropped but it’s already become a staple in shoppers’ routines. As one reviewer wrote, “I’m so in love with this product. My daughter and I use it every time we need to clean our face or lashes.” Another said, “It cleans the makeup off really well and leaves your face clean.”

So, if you’re tired of struggling to remove your makeup or you don’t want to lose any more lashes while doing so, be sure to check the new GrandeVANISH makeup remover at Ulta today.

