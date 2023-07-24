Joanna Gaines’ New Hearth & Hand Collection at Target Is Full of Cozy Autumnal Decor Starting at Just $4

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Since the debut of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target in 2017, the renowned power duo of American home renovation and interior design, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have left a lasting impact on our homes. Their modern farmhouse style permeates through the line’s furniture, bedding, decor accessories, and more, bringing a cozy and chic vibe to our living spaces. As expected, the latest fall collection from Magnolia’s Hearth & Hand offers a delightful array of autumnal decor pieces, ideal for adding a touch of the season’s charm to our living rooms, bedrooms, and beyond.

From functional accessories for the kitchen, like a dish towel for less than $4, to a gorgeous rubberwood armchair with boucle upholstery you will love sinking into, the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection for fall is full of the same design aesthetic we’ve come to expect from Joanna Gaines. Plus, there’s a retro metal desk lamp with a modern USB port, ribbed jug vases in a stately green, and a heathered bedding set made with a soft dobby fabric that’s going to make sleeping through the crisp autumn nights so heavenly. Just want a touch of fall colors to add to your room? Try the throw pillow cover in a neutral harvest plaid.

Check out our favorite items below, or shop the entire Hearth & Hand with Magnolia fall collection at Target to find the right decor pieces for your home. Though it’s still summertime hot outside, it won’t be long until we’re cuddling up under fuzzy blankets and sipping hot cider!

Rustic Plaid Flour Sack Kitchen Towel Khaki – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Add rustic charm to your kitchen with the Rustic Plaid Flour Sack Kitchen Towel. This khaki kitchen towel features a plaid pattern in white, brown and black for timeless style. Made with 100% cotton, this kitchen towel blends well with your kitchen setting, and is perfect for wiping hands, drying dishes and performing cleaning tasks.

Rustic Plaid Flour Sack Kitchen Towel Khaki – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia $3.99 Buy now

Harvest Plaid Decorative Pillow Cover – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Fill your living room with classic style with this Harvest Plaid Decorative Pillow Cover. Made from 100% acrylic fabric, this 18 by 18 inch decorative pillow cover features a plaid print in earthy hues to elevate your seasonal decor. Featuring a machine-washable design for a quick refresh whenever needed, this square pillow cover features a hidden zipper for a finished look.

Harvest Plaid Decorative Pillow Cover – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia $12.99 Buy now

Metal Task Lamp with USB Port, Terracotta Brown – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Bring sleek style and ambient lighting to your workstation with the LED Metal Task Lamp with USB Port. Made from metal with a brown terracotta painted finish, this 20-inch task lamp features a bell-shaped shade supported by a rod standing on a round base. It comes with an energy-efficient integrated LED bulb, and the flexible neck twists easily in any direction to focus the light where you need it the most. Plus, it also features a USB port to easily charge your electronic devices. Related story This ‘Timeless’ Hand Cream Saved One Mature Shopper’s Skin From Looking Like ‘Crumpled Paper’ & It’s Only $17 Now

Metal Task Lamp with USB Port, Terracotta Brown – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia $59.99 Buy now

Ribbed Glass Jug Vase Dark Green – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Make a standout decor setting with this Ribbed Glass Jug Vase. Available in two sizes — 9 inch or 12 inch height — this dark green glass vase features a cylindrical jug shape with vertical ribbed texture for stylish flair. This stunning piece looks great displayed alone as a decoration or filled with florals or greenery. Set it atop your mantelpiece, console or coffee table in your living room along with other accent pieces, and spot clean when required.

Ribbed Glass Jug Vase Dark Green – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia $19.99 Buy now

Heathered Stripe Duvet Cover Bedding Set, Brown – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Lend a cozy feel to your bedroom with this 3-Piece Heathered Stripe Duvet Cover Bedding Set. This bedding set includes one solid duvet cover and two shams, each featuring a heathered finish in a solid hue for coordinated flair. Best of all, the duvet cover is designed with corner snaps to help keep the duvet insert (sold separately) securely in place. Made from a soft dobby fabric with soft filling, these pieces offer you cozy comfort as you hit the lights and drift off to dreamland.

Heathered Stripe Duvet Cover Bedding Set, Brown – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia $69.99 Buy now

Boucle Upholstered Wood Arm Chair – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Bring comfortable seating to your indoor space with this Boucle Upholstered Wood Arm Chair. Crafted from rubberwood material, this stylish armchair coordinates well with any decor theme and color palettes. Boucle fabric upholstery, available in Olive Green or Oatmeal, gives the chair a comfortable surface, while the generously stuffed removable padded seat and back cushion with headrest make the chair extra inviting. Add a textured or printed pillow for an appealing touch of contrast.