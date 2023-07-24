Celeb-Loved Cariuma Teamed Up With ‘Peanuts’ Again To Create the Cutest Snoopy Sneakers That Are Bound To Sell Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cariuma is no stranger to super cool sneaker collaborations. After all, they’ve released over five that are so popular among shoppers. From Pantone and Van Gogh to Avatar-inspired designs, Cariuma has so many creative styles worthy of being added to your wardrobe. But it doesn’t stop there! The sustainable footwear brand recently dropped new styles for their latest collab and we are obsessed.

Cariuma teamed up with Peanuts for the third time to launch the cutest sneakers yet. Snoppy and friends all come together in eight collectible looks. You can sport your favorite character from Peanuts in Cariuma’s best-selling OCA Low, Naioca Pro, or Slip-On Pro sneakers. Plus, each skater-inspired shoe is available in either white, black, pink, or green shades, all of which are sure to elevate your collection.

Cariuma OCA Low Peanuts Skate Off-White Canvas

OCA Low Peanuts Skate Off-White Canvas $89 Buy now

But it’s not just this nostalgic collab that makes it worth shopping. Shoppers already can’t get enough of Cariuma’s timeless sneakers. Even celebrities like Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher, Robert Downey Jr. and more have been spotted in these casual cool kicks, for good reason. Cariuma’s footwear is known for its exceptional comfort that’ll make you want to take them everywhere. What’s more, they’re sourced from high-quality natural materials, so they’re an eco-friendly choice.

So, step out in style this summer with Cariuma’s latest collection with Peanuts. Prices start at $89, and the brand plants two trees for every pair bought. Don’t hesitate to add these shoes to your cart because they’re guaranteed to sell out fast.

Below, take a look at a few options from the Cariuma and Peanuts collaboration.

Cariuma Naioca Pro Peanuts Skate Black/Ivory

Cariuma’s beloved Naioca Pro gets a new look with favorite Peanuts characters. And if you love a subtle design, these canvas sneakers are the perfect pair.

Naioca Pro Peanuts Skate Black/Ivory $89 Buy now

Cariuma Slip-On Pro Peanuts Skate Rose/Off-White

Courtesy of Cariuma.

If you’re someone who’s obsessed with Snoopy, you can’t go wrong with this Slip-On Pro look. This ironic, skater shoe features multiple images of Snoppy on a skateboard.

Slip-On Pro Peanuts Skate Rose/Off-White $89 Buy now

