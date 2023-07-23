This Kate Middleton Approved-Brand’s $14 Hand Cream Is Said to ‘Heal Severely Chapped Hands’ After One Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale in full swing, we are so excited to get all the best of the best deals we can find — Including getting a hand cream from a brand that Kate Middleton adores.

For a very limited time, Nordstrom shoppers can get a powerful, healing hand cream for only $14 that’s from a brand Kate has sworn by for years. Not only is this brand royal-approved, but it’s celebrity-approved with stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Zoë Kravitz, Kaley Cuoco, Shay Mitchell, January Jones, Jenna Fischer, Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman, and Jessica Chastain being fans!

And did we mention it’s only $14.50 right now?!

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve $14.50, originally $22.00 Buy now

The Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve is a powerful, protective hand salve that’s perfect for moisturizing even the driest of hands. perfect for all skin types, this hand cream was specifically made for nourishing working hands with sought-after ingredients like avocado oil for moisture and sesame seed oil for its softening properties.

Per the brand, you only have to do two steps to get the ultimate hydrating effect. You start by putting a quarter-sized amount onto your hands after washing them and then massaging them throughout.

With over 3,000 reviews on Nordstrom alone, it’s safe to say this hand cream is a definitive household staple. One shopper said it “heals severely chapped hands,” adding, “I used this salve nightly for several winters while living in a cold, wet climate, and it was one of the few products I ever used that effectively healed chapped, red areas and prevented scaliness and flakes. This is the type of product you might want to apply when you are going to bed or won’t be having to perform tasks involving your hands. The product is very thick and takes time to absorb but provides a protective barrier against the elements.”

Another shopper added it can “Heal cracked hands. Excellent hand cream. It is thicker than other hand creams I have tried.”

