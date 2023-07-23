Taraji P. Henson Swears by This $6 Charcoal Cleanser That Shoppers Say ‘Shrinks’ Their Pores in ‘Days’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s a candid on the street or a red carpet premiere, Taraji P. Henson always looks so radiant. After searching for quite some time, we just found the cleanser that she adores, and it’s only $6 on Amazon!

In a previous interview with Bustle, Henson revealed how much she loves this $6 cleanser, saying, “I’m a simple girl”, she says. “I love my Bioré charcoal. I started using the bar with the pumice in it. Or sometimes I just use the pump with the Charcoal Cleanser by Bioré.”

And did we mention, it’s only $6 right now?!

Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Face Wash $6.49 Buy now

The Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Face Wash is a powerful purifying cleanser that’s perfect for both removing makeup and cleaning out your clogged pores. Along with containing active charcoal for a powerful cleanse, it contains salicylic acid to fight off that pesky acne. And per the brand, the active charcoal makes it so it deep cleans up to two times better than other drugstore cleansers!

Also per the brand, using this is so easy! You use this up to two times a day, evening and morning, depending on how you typically cleanse your skin.

With over 26,000 reviews at over 4.5 stars on Amazon alone, shoppers truly cannot get enough of this cleanser for getting their flawless, poreless complexion. One shopper said, “My face looks and feels better,” saying, “I have been struggling with pore issues for years. Bore product help reduce my pores on my face by shrinking the size. I feel more confident with out wearing make up to cover up the appearance.”

Another shopper added that they saw results in “days,” saying, “I can see some people had different reactions but for a guy with sensitive skin and cystic acne, this has been very effective, I would say within the first 2 days. I woke up and looked in the mirror and noticed my complexion in regards to my pores was significantly noticeable for the good!”

