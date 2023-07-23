Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Kim Kardashian-Loved $5 Body Wash ‘Absolutely the Best’ for Firming Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A quality body wash can be really difficult to come by. Finding the right skincare product for your skin, especially as you mature, can be a really tall task. That’s why when a celeb offers an affordable recommendation, we tend to listen. Kim Kardashian is a huge fan of one bargain brand’s body wash — and it’s currently just $5 on Amazon.

Your skin will feel so much firmer thanks to Seaweed Bath Co.’s Detox Body Wash. Back in 2017, Allure tracked down the Instagram post that featured a slew of Kardashian’s favorite products, including this body wash. Used with natural, sea-based ingredients, Seaweed Bath Co.’s Detox Body Wash purifies and nourishes skin. The mineral-rich sea clay washes away any and all impurities for smoother, softer skin that feels and looks so much healthier.

Image Courtesy of Seaweed Bath Co. via Amazon.

Seaweed Bath Co. Detox Body Wash $5.01 on Amazon.com Buy now

No wonder Kardashian keeps this in her skincare and beauty routine. But what do shoppers have to say about Seaweed Bath Co.’s Detox Body Wash? Read on to find out: “I love this for the moisturizing effect it has on my old skin,” one shopper, who called this body wash “absolutely the best,” wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“Great smell, lathers very well, a little goes a long way, wonderful ingredients,” another shopper said. “Cannot say enough good things about this product. It completely changed my skin,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t have any further questions! Upgrade and update your skincare routine with Seaweed Bath Co.’s Detox Body Wash today!

