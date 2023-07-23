Shakira Keeps Her Skin Baby Soft With This $11 Spray Shoppers Call the ‘Best’ for Breakout-Prone Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When our favorite celebrities reveal their beauty hacks, we don’t just listen, we take notes. We stumbled on one of Shakira’s skincare secrets for keeping her skin looking baby-soft and smooth, and it’s all thanks to one particular sunscreen. This spray bottle seriously works wonders, and it’s currently available on Amazon for just $11.

Give your skin a boost with BabyGanics Mineral Based Sunscreen Spray. Back in 2012, Shakira told Allure just how much she loves this product. “I like BabyGanics Sunscreen Spray because it’s all natural, waterproof, gentle, and it really stays.” This sunscreen does so much more than just protect your delicate skin from the sun. BabyGanics Mineral Based Sunscreen Spray absorbs quickly into the skin, so your skin will feel completely hydrated and so rejuvenated upon application of this spray.

Image Courtesy of BabyGanics via Amazon.

BabyGanics Mineral Based Sunscreen Spray $10.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Shakira isn’t the only fan of BabyGanics Mineral Based Sunscreen Spray. Just read what other shoppers had to say about this little miracle in a bottle. “My skin is very pale, breakout prone and super sensitive. For me this spray is the best version of the mineral type of sunscreen,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Goes on smooth because it has the right consistency (not too thick or thin). The spray makes it easy to apply and I never get burned. We use it on the whole family,” another shopper said. “We have been using this product for years and love it! After researching many brands we trust this product,” a third shopper wrote. Give yourself softer skin and sun protection with BabyGanics Mineral Based Sunscreen Spray.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

