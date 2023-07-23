Pet Owners Say This $7 Toy Pack Is the ‘Perfect Alternative’ For Distracting Chewy Cats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love to spoil our precious little fur babies, it can sometimes come at a cost. Whether that’s spending money on cat toys that go missing within a day, or wasting cash on a toy they’ll rip to shreds, you name it, we’ve been there. Thankfully, there’s one cat toy pack designed with chewy kitties in mind — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $7 right now.

Your kitty cat will love nibbling away at GBSYU’s 3-Pack Silvervine Cat Toys. These toys are so durable and built to withstand any gnawing, chewing, or teething from your cat. They’ll use this toy to work out any stress and walk away feeling so much more energetic and happy. Not only will your cat feel good, you can rest assured that GBSYU’s 3-Pack Silvervine Cat Toys are actually making a difference on your cat’s teeth, as it removes plaque and tartar from their little chops.

GBSYU 3-Pack Silvervine Cat Toys $7.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s honestly no wonder GBSYU’s 3-Pack Silvervine Cat Toys are an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read what shoppers had to say about this toy pack: “My kitten has been chewing on everything — glass tables, metal, my hand — and these are a perfect alternative,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“My cats are obsessed with these! They love chewing on them and playing with them! I’ve already ordered more,” another shopper said. “My cat instantly loved these sticks. Highly recommend and the price is great,” a third shopper wrote. We really don’t need any further convincing. Add GBSYU’s 3-Pack Silvervine Cat Toys to your cart ASAP — your kitty cat will thank you.

