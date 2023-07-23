This Waterproof Version of Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Comes in a Gorgeous Glittery Barbie Pink – & It’s Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt, it’s the summer of Barbie and all things pink. It seems as if you can’t go anywhere without seeing a Barbie collab or an entire Barbiecore display – and honestly, we’re all about it! If Greta Gerwig’s take on Barbie IRL has left you wanting to fill your summer wardrobe with all kinds of pink goodies, we’ve got something you’re sure to love. It’s sparkly pink, from a designer brand that Oprah, Katie Holmes, Sydney Sweeney, and Emily Blunt adore, and best part, it’s under $100.

Tory Burch’s Mini Miller Jelly Sandals are a must-have for the season. The brand took their iconic Miller Cloud sandal and “reimagined” it by creating a durable and waterproof version that’s ideal for the pool or beach. There are four options to choose from, including silver and clear. But of course, you’ll want to snag the glittery Pink Love as it’s the “It” color for summer.

While the original version of these can cost nearly $200, the Mini Miller Jelly Sandals are $98. It’s the perfect splurge-worthy gift to treat yourself to.

If you think they’re gorgeous now, shoppers say they’ve even cuter in person. As one wrote, “I love these sandals, they are so pretty! Went to the store to purchase and not only did I get the sparkly pink pair, I also got the clear ones too. They are comfy and do not slide off my feet in this Texas heat.”

Another raved over the color writing, “I LOVE the pink sparkle. These are surprisingly comfy! I will now need to get these in every color!”

One called it a wardrobe staple for summer. They wrote, "Tory Burch has become a staple in my wardrobe and these comfortable jelly sandals were the perfect addition for summer. They are cute and stylish and can be dressed up or down. If you are in the market for a new sandal, look no further further."

Speaking of comfort, one shopper said they’re surprisingly easy-to-wear for jellies. “As an 80’s baby, I live for jellies, despite the fact that they are rarely comfortable. These sandals are certainly not the same comfort level as a leather shoe but they are so cute, and are comfortable enough to wear to the pool, beach, out etc. Also the color is really cute — I don’t have any pair of shoes like these and they stand out. I got a lot of compliments wearing them out!”

Be sure to pick these glittery pink Tory Burch sandals up while they’re still in stock!

