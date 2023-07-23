America Ferrera’s Red Carpet Glow Is Thanks to This $9 Moisturizer That Is Dubbed an ‘Extreme Sensitivity Savior’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you have sensitive skin, finding products that work for you can seem nearly impossible. Your delicate face deserves the best, but you shouldn’t have to go above your budget for quality products. That’s why we tracked down one particular moisturizer stars like America Ferrera are a huge fan of — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is only $9.

Your sensitive skin will feel completely renewed when you use Simple’s Kind to Skin Face Moisturizer. Makeup artist Vanessa Scali, who’s worked on Ferrera’s red carpet looks before, is a major fan of using this product on her client, according to Women’s Health via InStyle. Simple’s Kind to Skin Face Moisturizer instantly doubles skin’s hydration and works for up to 12 hours to leave skin feeling silky and smooth. Even better? You’ll get plenty of hydration without any of that greasy residue other moisturizers tend to leave behind. It’s dermatologist-tested and approved, so you know you’re getting a first-rate product.

Clearly there’s a reason Simple’s Kind to Skin Face Moisturizer is an Amazon’s Choice selection. So what are shoppers saying about this skincare product? Just read on to find out: “This moisturizer is incredibly gentle, and keeps my skin nice and soft,” one shopper, who dubbed this moisturizer the “extreme sensitivity savior,” wrote in their five-star review.

“Been using this product for little over a year. It suits my oily, acne, sensitive skin type. I recommend this product to family and friends,” another shopper said. “Been using it for years now since my dermatologist recommended that I use it. It’s all I can use and fortunately for me I love all Simple products for sensitive skin,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, these testimonials are all we need to know just how effective Simple’s Kind to Skin Face Moisturizer truly is. Add it to your cart today!

