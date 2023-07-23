The French Pharmacy Skincare Brand That Gwyneth Paltrow & Irina Shayk Can’t Get Enough Of Is 20% Off for Less Than 48 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a skincare brand has the approval of famous faces like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Irina Shayk, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Sydney Sweeney, you just know their products have to be good. That’s the case here with Avène. The French pharmacy skincare brand is adored by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its simple and effective skincare products that are gentle enough for sensitive skin types. The brand has everything from moisturizers and eye creams to treatments for dull skin and wrinkles. If you want to see what all the hype is about, now’s the perfect time to shop!

Avène is currently in the middle of a big flash sale where you can take 20% off sitewide with the purchase of at least $65. With so many great products on sale, you’re sure to hit that minimum easily. And yes, the sale does include their best-selling Thermal Spring Water Spray, which is THE product that Hollywood A-listers can’t get enough of. There are also a ton of great products that are perfect for this time of year, including tinted sunscreens and after-sun care for the entire family. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your skincare routine in a big way this summer, don’t miss out on Avène’s 20% off sitewide flash sale. All you have to do is enter the code FRIENDS20 at checkout.

We founded up a few products worth adding to your bag, including a couple of celeb-faves. Check those out below.

Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Avène

Love the idea of what retinol can do for your skin, but hate how intense or drying it can be? Consider this gentle, sensitive skin-friendly alternative from Avène. It was made to visibly reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles, brighten dullness, and give the skin a “youthful, radiant look, without the irritation.” According to the brand, it’s made with ingredients like retinaldehyde, which is clinically shown to be “more effective than retinol” at smoothing wrinkles and brightening skin.

And it seems like shoppers would agree! One reviewer who’s used it for years said, “I think it works great to keep the wrinkles away.” Since the product typically goes for $79, you automatically get it for 20% off.

Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream $67 (Originally $79) Buy now

Avène Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50

Avène

If you’re looking to swap your foundation for something much lighter now that we’re reaching the peak heat days of summer, consider snagging Avène’s Mineral Tinted Compact with SPF 50. It’s described as a “100% mineral filter sunscreen” that comes in a light, cream-to-powder formula. According to numerous shoppers, it looks natural on the skin and lasts all day long. Related story This $18 Balm Turned ‘Severely Chapped, Bleeding’ Lips Back to Normal in One Day, Shoppers Swear It’s ‘Made by the Gods’

In fact, one shopper over 50 wrote, “Just returned from a sailboat in Virgin Islands. Never burned my face while using this compact. I was swimming, in wind, and lots of sun. It applied easily, stayed on well, and the color is very tinted, like a foundation but stayed perfectly. Mineral sunscreen is also safer for coral reefs. Win win!”

Avène Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50 $42 Buy now

Avène Cicalfate+ Absorbing Soothing Spray

Avène

All those fun summer adventures can lead to all kinds of not-so-fun issues like sun burn, scrapes, acne, chafing, or itchiness. Thankfully, Avène created a product that can help soothe, calm, and heal those ailments and more. The Cicalfate+ Absorbing Soothing Spray is described as a 3-in-1 spray that “dries, restores, and soothes irritated and delicate skin.” It’s even gentle enough for babies in need of soothing in the diaper area.

Shoppers used the product to help with various issues. One wrote that it calmed “unbearable” itchiness “so fast.” Another wrote, “My husband got 2nd and 3rd degree burns on his forearm and after five or so days of oozy wounds, he started using this spray plus the Cicalfate cream. Within maybe 48 hours it looked COMPLETELY different. We were both shocked. At that point he started showing me the progress with each bandage change. It was exciting.”

Avène Cicalfate+ Absorbing Soothing Spray $38 Buy now

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Avène

Hailey Bieber once raved over the Avène’s Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream saying it was a must-have for “angry and irritated” skin due to stress or lack of sleep. It’s a “rich, nourishing skin barrier cream” that promotes a healthy microbiome for skin restoration. Whether you’re dealing with acne, irritation, flare-ups, or sunburns, this product can help. It’s no wonder it was a near-perfect five-star rating from reviewers.

In fact, shoppers say that they hype is real. One wrote, “My skin absolutely loves this product. I swear it has made my skin more even-toned, but it could be just that it’s so calming. It’s soothing any redness I have going on. I love the thick consistency too. No breakouts either. I will continue to purchase this for sure.”

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream $42 Buy now

Avène Thermal Spring Water

Avène

Of course, you can’t talk about Avène without mentioning their best-selling Thermal Spring Water, which is actually a key ingredient in several of the brand’s skincare products. Gwyneth Paltrow said it was a “quick refresher” and a must-have for makeup artists to set makeup. It’s super soothing, safe for sensitive skin types, and just perfect for this time of the year.

Numerous shoppers used the phrase “holy grail” to describe it. As one reviewer wrote, “I can always count on this to calm my skin down. If I overdo microneedling or my skin reacts poorly to a product, I count on this. On days I don’t need a skin rescue, I use it to make my skin feel hydrated and refreshed!” In addition to Paltrow, Irina Shayk is also a fan.

Avène Thermal Spring Water $10 Buy now

