Shoppers Are Saving Money on Skincare Thanks to This 5-in-1 ‘Time Keeper’ Night Cream That Reduces Crepey Skin & More

Skincare routines can get pretty complicated — not to mention pricey — when you’re using one product for every skin issue you’re trying to work on. There’s moisturizers, eye creams, lip smoothers, redness correctors, toners, brightening serums, and so on. The list can go on and on. But if you want to streamline your skincare routine a bit and save some money in the process, we found a 5-in-1 night cream that may be just the thing you need.

Skin At Work, a skincare brand that recognizes that we all have busy lives, created products that are effective and packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients so you don’t have to spend at least half an hour on your skin each day. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. But after a long, tiring day at work, removing makeup, cleansing, moisturizing, and all the other steps can seem like such a chore. So, Skin At Work’s products are perfect for anyone who wants a minimal skincare routine with maximum results. It’s why the brand only has two products, one for day and one for night. ICYMI, our Shopper Writer tried the brand’s Protagonist day serum and said it was pretty much the only product she needs in her routine.

While The Protagonist covers the day, The Time Keeper is what you can use at night to help repair the skin. According to the description, it’s an “all-in-one night repairing moisturizer” that firms, tightens, plumps, fades age spots, soothes redness, and restores healthy barrier function. It truly is a do-it-all. Not only that, it’s clean, dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, and safe to use as an eye cream.

While Skin At Work’s The Time Keeper is a bit of an investment at $68, shoppers say they’re actually saving money due to how effective the product is. As one wrote, “Since using The Time Keeper, I have noticed less crepey, small lines, on my face. I barely use any, which seems bizarre at first, but a little really does go a long way. I am saving money because I am not buying four different things for my routine.”

Another shopper said the cream itself feels so good on. They wrote, “[It] feels so refreshing on my face! I don’t like products that are too thick and this melts right into my skin without leaving a thick layer on top. Highly recommend to all my mid-20 year olds with normal to slightly sensitive skin!”

One reviewer said they now feel more confident in their skin due to The Time Keeper night cream. "To wish for results is one thing, but to see them is priceless," they said in their review. "Thank you Skin At Work for the courage to share in the movement of self confidence. It's fantastic when you feel you can run your errands with only your skincare, two dots of BB cream, mascara and your favorite lip balm! I LOVE THIS!"

