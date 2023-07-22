Jennifer Lopez’s Haircare Routine Isn’t Complete Without This $13 Mousse That Gives ‘Gorgeous Shine’ To Damaged Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For what has felt like a century, we’ve been dying to know any and everything that Jennifer Lopez uses on her gorgeous hair. And finally, after searching and pouring over the internet, we just found the Moose she uses to get her glossy, edgy look on the red carpet. (And it’s only $13 on Amazon right now!)

Back in 2014, stylist Rita Hazan told Glamour per Insider that she gave Lopez “a chocolate base with golden blond highlights and used my Ultimate Shine Blond Gloss on her. The darker base adds contrast to give her a cooler, edgier look.”

The Rita Hazan Ultimate True Color Shine Gloss is a powerful hair mousse that’s perfect for both boosting one’s hair color and adding a gorgeous shine throughout. Make your mane both radiant and conditioned with this foamy mousse that can be used the first day after you color your hair! (And if you don’t want Lope-approved blonde, there’s also shades in “Breaking Brass” and “Clear”!)

Per the brand, add this preventative color-fading mousse to your hair after shampooing. Leave it in for three minutes, and then apply your conditioner!

Now, along with Lopez, shoppers adore this haircare staple! One shopper said it gives their hair a “gorgeous shine,” saying, “Love the beautiful shine it gives. Makes every wash feel like I just had my hair colored at the salon.”

Another shopper added, “This product was recommended for a must-have for natural silver hair and I agree! It provides lots of shine and enhancement of those bright and gorgeous stands. Enjoy your natural color even more with the right products!”

