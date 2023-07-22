America Ferrera Gets Her Glowy Look Thanks to This $14 Cream That Leaves Skin ‘So Silky Smooth’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For all of our Barbie-loving readers, we just found one of the under-$20 products America Ferrera adores, and it’s a hydrating dream! In a previous interview with Who What Wear, the Barbie star shared her absolute favorite drugstore products she swears by, including the $14 COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Weightless Water Cream.

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Weightless Water Cream $14.21, originally $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Weightless Water Cream is a powerful, oil-free moisturizer that is said to provide up to three days of intense hydration. Not only is it perfect and gentle enough for any skin type, but it contains sought-after ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid for added moisture and cactus water!

Per the brand, you can get smooth, softer skin thanks to this moisturizer that you should apply all over two times a day!

Now, Ferrera isn’t the only one obsessed with this cream, because it has over 2,000 reviews on Amazon alone at 4.4 stars!

One shopper said, “My first thought upon opening the box was how SMALL this was. But months later and I’m barely 1/3 of the way through. A little goes a long way, and it goes on so smoothly and truly weightlessly. It lasts for DAYS, and has left my face so silky smooth. This is my face moisturizer from now on!”

Another shopper added that this is the “Holy grail of moisturizers for oily skin,” saying, “I AM SOLD! Where has this product been my entire adult life?! This is the first moisturizer that does what it says it will do, oily face be gone. Day three and I’m loving it. Smooth texture and light, a little goes a long way. The scent is very refreshing. It’s mattifying yet moisturizing at the same time so my skin doesn’t feel dry or greasy. Definitely going on my shopping list for future purchases. Don’t change the ingredients or formula!”

