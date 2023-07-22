Eva Mendes’ Go-To $13 Body Scrub Takes ‘Dead Skin Cells off Without Feeling Like Sandpaper’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

An essential part of any skincare routine is exfoliating. You don’t want to exfoliate every day, of course. But at least 2-3 times a week, using a quality scrub to rid your body of dead skin cells is incredibly helpful for skin’s holistic health and well-being. That’s why stars like Eva Mendes are such a fan of one particular body scrub that’s currently just $13 on Amazon.

Your skin will feel good as new after using St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub. According to Fashion Lady, this is one of Mendes’ go-to skincare products — and for good reason. This scrub deeply exfoliates the skin and removes impurities for softer, glowing natural skin. What’s the secret ingredient to St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub? Apricot extract, which works to deeply clean skin and remove impurities.

Image Courtesy of St. Ives via Amazon.

St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub $13.21 on Amazon.com Buy now

This body scrub seriously does it all. But what are shoppers saying about St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub? Well, just read on to find out: “I absolutely love it! I use this in the shower as a body scrub! Takes dry, dead skin cells off, without feeling like sandpaper! Love the light scent as well! It makes my skin feel soft and clean,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Love this classic scrub from St.Ives! I actually use it on my face AND body as an exfoliator — you don’t need to rub or scrub super hard, just let the formula do its magic,” another shopper said. “I love this product. It works so well on my body and my face,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Add St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub to your routine for cleaner, smoother skin.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Jennifer Lopez’s Haircare Routine Isn’t Complete Without This $13 Mousse That Gives ‘Gorgeous Shine’ To Damaged Hair