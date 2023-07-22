Gabrielle Union’s Favorite Cleanser Is a $9 One That Works ‘Like a Dream’ To Smooth Out Your Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A quality face cleanser should go above and beyond to not only give your skin a refreshed look, but also a smooth feel. But tracking down such a skincare essential can seem nearly impossible. Don’t worry, though. We’ve got your back. One of Gabrielle Union’s go-to cleansers is such a favorite among shoppers, it’s become an Amazon’s Choice selection — and it’s available for $9.

You’re going to love how your skin looks and feels after using Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Grapefruit Cleanser. Union is a major proponent of this cleanser not just because it gives your skin a clean slate, but also for its acne-clearing capabilities. “I like using a facial cleanser with salicylic acid in it to help combat breakouts before they start,” she told Women’s Health in 2020. Not only does Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Grapefruit Cleanser treat current breakouts, it gives your skin the extra boost it needs to combat future flair-ups. Say goodbye to blackheads, breakouts, and acne marks. This cleanser is a total game-changer.

Image Courtesy of Neutrogena via Amazon.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Grapefruit Cleanser $9.54 on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a very good reason Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Grapefruit Cleanser is an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read on to see why shoppers love this skincare item so much: “Smells great, works great, feels great (with a moisturizer), overall satisfied,” one shopper, who noted this cleanser works “like a dream,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I have somewhat oily skin and this is perfect — it doesn’t add any oily feel to my skin. Love the scent and it does lather up,” another shopper said. “Works really well on my skin to help clear up acne,” a third shopper wrote. There you have it! Fight back against annoying acne with Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Grapefruit Cleanser.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Jennifer Lopez’s Haircare Routine Isn’t Complete Without This $13 Mousse That Gives ‘Gorgeous Shine’ To Damaged Hair