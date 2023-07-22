Joanna Gaines ‘Tried & True Favorite’ Makeup Product Is This $7 Eyeliner That’s ‘Great for Hooded Eyes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some makeup staples are simply a must-have. Whether you’re spending a day running errands, or hitting the town for girls’ night, a quality eyeliner should last all day, all night, and fit you just right! That’s why we’ve been on the lookout for an eyeliner that won’t let you down, and one of Joanna Gaines’ go-to make-up essentials is an Amazon Best Seller and available for only $7.

Your eyes will pop thanks to Revlon’s Colorstay Eyeliner. According to PureWow, this makeup essential is Gaines’ “tried and true favorite,” and for good reason. This long-lasting pencil eyeliner features an updated, waterproof formula that lasts up to 24 hours and glides on easily. Revlon’s Colorstay Eyeliner also comes complete with a sharpener so you can have the precision you need. And if you want a smokier look, this eyeliner features a small sponge to smudge severe lines.

Image Courtesy of Revlon via Amazon.

Revlon Colorstay Eyeliner $7.48 on Amazon.com Buy now

Given all the qualities Revlon’s Colorstay Eyeliner possesses, it’s not a huge surprise Gaines is such a fan of this makeup tool. But what are shoppers saying about this eyeliner? Well, just read on to find out why this eyeliner is an Amazon Best Seller: “I have hooded eyes and have always had trouble with eyeliners smudging on my upper lid, but this stuff doesn’t! Highly recommend for anyone with hooded eyes,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“These have been my go to eyeliner for years and years! The black is consistent, very black and doesn’t end up under my eyes after a long day at work,” another shopper said. “Been using this eyeliner for MANY years, and I always go back to it. Long wearing, no smudges,” a third shopper wrote. And there you have it! Update your makeup routine with Revlon’s Colorstay Eyeliner today.

