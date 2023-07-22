Shoppers Say This $6 Khloé Kardashian-Approved Cleanser ‘Works Wonders’ to Clear Up Acne in ‘Days’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dealing with pesky acne flair-ups at any point in life is a complete nuisance. We all can agree on that, right? We’re sure you’ve gone through so many skincare products in the hope of trying to find the right one to smooth and soften your skin while preventing any new zits from showing up. But that’s where we come in. We tracked down the daily acne cleanser stars like Khloé Kardashian are a huge fan of, and it’s currently just $6 on Amazon.

Your skin will never be the same after using Clean & Clear’s Morning Burst Oil-Free Hydrating Facial Cleanser. Kardashian has been a fan of this daily face wash for some time, as we previously noted in our round-up, and for good reason. Featuring notes of cucumber and green mango, this face cleanser nourishes and refreshes skin while removing dirt, oil, and other gross impurities that can build up overnight. Clean & Clear’s Morning Burst Oil-Free Hydrating Facial Cleanser simultaneously removes dead skin and cleanses your pores. And that delicious scent will have you feeling energized first thing in the morning.

Image Courtesy of Clean & Clear via Amazon.

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Oil-Free Hydrating Facial Cleanser $5.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

We totally see why Kardashian is such a fan of this affordable cleanser. But what are shoppers saying about Clean & Clear’s Morning Burst Oil-Free Hydrating Facial Cleanser? Just read on to find out: “We purchase this all the time for our family. Smell is great and works wonders for my skin,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Had problems with only skin and breakouts recently. This made it go away within a few days of use,” another shopper said. “I have tried many different face washes over the years, this is by far my favorite,” a third shopper wrote. For clean and clear skin, there’s really no better option. Add Clean & Clear Morning Burst Oil-Free Hydrating Facial Cleanser to your shopping cart today!

