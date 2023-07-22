Shoppers Say Their Skin ‘Felt Rejuvenated Immediately’ After Using Jennifer Hudson’s Go-To $7 Cleanser for a Flawless Red Carpet Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’d never turn down an affordable beauty product that will help our skin feel and look its absolute best. When it comes to a robust skincare routine, adding a cleanser that will prep our skin for any amount of makeup is an absolute must. That’s why we tracked down the creamy face cleanser stars like Jennifer Hudson are such a huge fan of, and it’s currently just $7 on Amazon.

Your skin will feel prepped and ready for the day with Olay Regenerist Cream Cleanser. According to Buzzfeed, Hudson’s makeup artist has used this exact cleanser to get the Dreamgirls Oscar-winner’s skin feeling fresh and new before getting red carpet ready. This cream is perfect for prepping the skin for your daily skincare regimen. The active formula smooths the skin’s surface and accelerates the skin’s regenerative properties. Even better, Olay Regenerist Cream Cleanser acts as a gentle exfoliant, cleaning out your pores and giving your skin a soft, smooth look and feel.

No wonder Hudson is a fan of this cleanser. But what do shoppers have to say about Olay Regenerist Cream Cleanser? Well, just read on to find out: “Excellent exfoliating properties. My face felt rejuvenated immediately after rinsing,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I have fairly sensitive skin, and this product does not bother it. I feel like skin is clean and ready for any products I choose after cleansing,” another shopper wrote. “The grit helps smooth and it’s very moisturizing and cleansing! Works well,” a third shopper said. Honestly, these testimonials are all we need to know just how effective Olay Regnerist Cream Cleanser really is! So don’t wait — add this skincare essential to your cart ASAP!

