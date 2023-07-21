Costco Is Selling a New Modular Sectional That Big Families Will Love To Lounge On

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stepping into a Costco sometimes feels like experiencing a tear in the space-time continuum. Do you get 5 lbs of strawberries, or a new lawn mower? Two pairs of sweatpants and a full wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, or a nearly 4-pound lemon meringue cheesecake? Well, get ready for another disorienting but satisfying shopping experience, because Costco members who see this 8-piece Thomasville Modular Sectional the next time they go to the store for groceries might just walk away with a whole new living room setup.

Costco is no stranger to sofas. Who could forget when it was selling one that was even comfier than the TikTok-famous Cloud Couch? But this one is a really great find. It’s the Thomasville Lowell 8-piece modular sectional, which comes with two large ottomans that can be used as foot rests, or to turn some of the seats into chaise lounges for ultimate relaxation. The back and seat cushions are reversible, and the couch has solid wood legs. The Costco website shows some of the different ways the couch can be configured (you can also sign up for a membership on the website).

The Thomasville Lowell 8-piece Modular Sectional, which is item #1656714 (you can call your local store and ask if they have it in stock before going to check yourself), costs $2,399.99 online, or $2099.99 in store. You obviously save money buying it in store, but online it comes in both Dark Gray and Light Gray. The other benefit to buying it online is that delivery, setup, and packaging removal are included in the price.

Not a Costco member, or don’t have one near you? We found a similar modular couch on Amazon. The Honbay Reversible Sectional Sleeper Sofa seats nine people and comes in three colors: aqua blue, bluish grey, and grey. It costs $1,899.99, and even better? There’a a coupon to clip on the listing page for $100 off, bringing the price down to $1,799.99. This modular sectional currently has 4.4 out of 5 stars from 125 ratings.

Treat yourself to a new modular sectional sofa now, and by the time fall rolls around, you’ll be more than ready for a season of snuggles on the couch.

